QUEENSBURY — A home on Michaels Drive was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday morning, but elderly residents of the home were able to escape after neighbors across the street alerted them.
The fire broke out at 17 Michaels Drive just before 9 a.m., and firefighters from four Queensbury departments responded to keep it from destroying the home. The cause was under investigation later Wednesday.
Owner Joe Sullivan said he and his wife were inside when neighbor Bill Wilson pounded on the door to alert them to the fire.
"We were inside and smelled smoke but we thought it was our neighbor burning some wood in the backyard," Sullivan said. "Then Bill came pounding on the door yelling that there was a fire."
Bill is Bill Wilson, who was having coffee with his wife, Vickie, across the street she she spotted fire at the front of the Sullivan home.
"She said 'There's a fire across the street' and I ran across to ring the doorbell but they didn't hear. I just kept pounding until he came to the door," Wilson said.
The Sullivans got out uninjured, but the fire tore through the center of the home, destroying an enclosed breezeway between the garage and home and heavily damaging the garage, roof and adjacent living areas.
Warren County Fire Coordinator Brian LaFlure said the first crew of firefighters to get to the scene quickly got water on the blaze, which was tearing through the front of the home when he arrived.
"They made a great stop on it," LaFlure said.
Sullivan said he didn't know what could have caused the fire. He said he and his wife deliver for Meals on Wheels, and their new Jeep Cherokee was in the garage and damaged by fire.
He said the family, whose adult daughter lives with them, has insurance.
"They got out alive, and that's the important thing," Wilson said.
Firefighters from West Glens Falls, Queensbury Central, Bay Ridge and South Queensbury responded to the scene. Michaels Drive, which is off Upper Sherman Avenue, was closed by the fire.
