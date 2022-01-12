Queensbury historian Joan Aldous dies

Queensbury Town Historian Joan Aldous, who died Sunday at age 77, started out chronicling history as a teenager, when she was on the editorial staff of “The Orbit,” the 1962 Queensbury High School yearbook, which focused that year on the history of the town and school district.

In the last couple of years of her life, Aldous collected items to illustrate aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. She led the Warren County Historical Society effort to document that Halfway Brook, not Halfway Creek, was the correct name of the waterway that flows from Fort William Henry in Lake George to Fort Edward.

She was assisting on a project to collect oral history interviews from acquaintances of the late Jack Mannix, a longtime Queensbury lawyer, magician and history enthusiast.

Historians for generations to come will be consulting the six decades of research she compiled, said town Supervisor John Strough.

“Physically she’s gone. But in terms of her contributions to local history, she’s going to be here eternally,” he said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Strough said Aldous’ dedication to the historian’s job went well beyond the office hours two days a week. It extended to nights and weekends.

Aldous would set aside information she came across to share with other researchers, including himself, said Strough, who has been collecting information for a book about the origins of the names of roads and streets in the town.

“She would bring it to me, and I would put in my notebook,” Strough said.

Patricia Dolton, historian at The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library, said Aldous shared a historic photograph of a woman from Hudson Falls when Dolton was working on an embroidery project depicting and paying tribute to suffragettes of the region.

“She was just always willing to impart what she knew, even if it was just a little bit,” Dolton said.

Dolton said Aldous helped her to understand the job of a public historian.

“She was definitely a great mentor to have,” she said.

Teri Podnorszki Rogers, executive director of the Warren County Historical Society, said Aldous was a mentor to many.

“She was always so soft-spoken, gentle and kind — never rushed,” she said.

Glens Falls City Historian Wayne Wright said Aldous will be greatly missed by all of her friends in the history community.

“She has done excellent work in promoting history in our area — a chore that isn’t always as easy as you would think it to be,” he said.

Wright called Aldous a good friend and he has worked with her on several projects over the years.

“Her passion for all things Civil War made for the biggest project that we worked on,” said Wright, the city historian, referring to the refurbishing of the Civil War Soldiers Monument at the intersection of Bay and Glen Streets, near Crandall Public Library.

Aldous had been town historian since 2017, but her involvement in the history community dated back much farther.

She was literary editor of “The Orbit,” the 1962 Queensbury High School yearbook that the Columbia Scholastic Press Association awarded a first-place rating.

“As a uniting theme for the 1962 annual, ‘The Orbit’ staff chose to depict the growth of the Queensbury community and of the school in recent years,” The Post-Star reported on Nov. 16, 1962. “In describing the many changes that have taken place in the Town of Queensbury in the past decade, they cited the new houses, businesses, shopping centers and highways.”

After high school, Aldous graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh and taught at Queensbury Elementary School for 34 years.

She was a longtime member of the Warren County Historical Society dating back to its founding 25 years ago, serving several years as co-president, was a member of the Adirondack Civil War Round Table, and organized and led the Warren County History Camp, a summer educational program for children.

She frequently lectured on myriad historical topics.

“The ones that are the most memorable in my mind are the ones on Queensbury aviation,” Strough said.

Aldous was an impetus in a new project Warren County Historical Society will kick off next week to collect oral history memories about growing up in Warren County.

“We are asking people around the county to put pen to paper or fingers to keyboards to contribute to a book,” said Podnorszki Rogers.

