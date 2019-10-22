QUEENSBURY — Supervisor John Strough proposed to hire an HR firm Monday to handle two pressing tasks in town, despite the board’s vote in February to hire an HR manager.
The proposal passed by a vote of 3-2.
Board member Catherine Atherden objected to the vote, saying she had sent out a list of questions when she heard about the idea on Thursday.
“There hasn’t been a response,” she said, asking for the resolution to be pulled.
Strough insisted the Town Board had discussed the proposal at a workshop meeting while Atherden was on vacation. That discussion focused, however, on whether the town should hire a firm versus a manager.
Monday’s resolution called for HR firm Pinnacle Human Resources LLC of Saratoga Springs to do a salary analysis of town employees, compared to other municipalities, and ensure every employee takes the required sexual harassment prevention training class this fall. The cost of hiring the firm is $8,000.
Atherden said Strough was essentially forcing the town to start outsourcing HR instead of abiding by the board's vote for an HR manager. Strough was opposed to a manager and has recently been strongly in favor of outsourcing the job, but has not gotten support from the board.
Now, department heads are asking for raises and the Town Board wants a salary analysis before making changes to the 2020 budget. It’s creating a time crunch.
“Shame on us,” said board member Jennifer Switzer, who noted the board wanted the analysis at this time last year but did not work on it during the year.
“Here we are again,” she said. “We’re faced with making a snap decision.”
Board member George Ferone said the board should focus on facts. It needs the analysis, and outsourcing is the only way it will get it in time.
“Personally, what I’m looking for is the data before I make any decisions on salary adjustments,” he said.
He added that he felt “pretty solid” about the proposed firm, Pinnacle.
Strough focused on the fact that the town hadn’t acted on the salary analysis issue, which has not been discussed in workshops for most of this year.
“We’ve been throwing this around for a year. Over a year!” he said.
Atherden did not back down, saying that if the town is now focused on the salary analysis, the board should call in more firms and compare their proposals.
Strough called for a vote instead, saying, “You can express your vote.”
Ferone and Strough voted for the firm, while Atherden and Switzer voted against. The swing vote was board member Tony Metivier, who has been strongly in favor of an HR manager and believes Strough takes on too much of the town’s governance.
Metivier reluctantly decided to outsource to the HR firm.
“In the interest of time, yes,” he said.
