Queensbury hires firm to investigate well contamination near landfill

DEC will also start publishing a community newsletter to keep the neighborhood abreast of the situation, he said.

“Right now I’m frustrated, you’re frustrated, we don’t have all the answers,” Strough said. “But we’ll get them.”

Metivier said he’d spent the last two weeks researching the issue.

“I personally have a lot to learn about this,” he said. “We certainly have learned a lot in the last two weeks.”

But some of it was disappointing. He’d hoped there was a filter for 1,4-dioxane, but there is not.

“This situation in Jenkinsville has been personally the most upsetting thing we have had to deal with,” he said. “I’ve never seen a Town Board come together quite like this.”

He emphasized that the board was not hiding anything.

“We’re not keeping anything from you. We were just as surprised to hear about this as you were,” he said. “We are really researching everything we possibly can to get this situation taken care of as quickly as we can. I think some people expected we would fix this overnight and obviously that is not the case.”