Queensbury hires firm to investigate well contamination near landfill

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board is turning to a geologist for help understanding the well contamination near Jenkinsville Road.
“We’re very concerned about our residents and we want to know what’s going on,” said Supervisor John Strough.
In January 2020, the state Department of Environmental Conservation tested the groundwater at monitoring wells in the closed town landfill on Jenkinsville Road. The testing was routine; DEC was checking many landfills to make sure that newly identified drinking water contaminants 1,4-dioxane and PFOA were not in the groundwater.
The town landfill wells showed both toxins at high enough levels to justify testing nearby residential wells, and five were contaminated. The area of concern is between Jenkinsville Park and the town landfill, including Old Cronin Road, Mud Pond Road, Azure Drive and Rainbow Trail.
Since last fall, five property owners on those roads have been given bottled water while DEC continues the investigation.
But town officials apparently didn’t know about it until two weeks ago, when a group of neighbors joined the board’s Zoom meeting to express their concern about the ongoing problem.
Since then, Strough and Town Board member Tony Metivier said they have struggled to understand some of the complex issues regarding 1,4-dioxane, PFOA and how to handle drinking water contamination.
“Sometimes the data isn’t very clear,” Strough said.
The town pays C.T. Male to do annual water checks at the closed landfill, and the company has a geologist, John Muncy, who knows the area well, Strough said.
The Town Board voted unanimously to pay Muncy up to $10,000.
“We would like to hire their services to help the town monitor what’s going on here,” Strough said. “We just need to get a handle on what’s going on. What should we be doing as a town to make sure your interests are represented?”
Later, the geologist could also help the Town Board analyze possible solutions. Board members are already considering options, such as digging deeper wells or finding an uncontaminated water source nearby that could be used by all the residents.
“I’m leaving the door open to what other options may be. Let’s be creative,” Strough said. “That’s why we got John Muncy. We say to him, is this a viable solution? Will this keep our people healthy?”
In the meantime, he said, he wants to understand the full scope of the problem. He’s persuaded the state to test the wells of every property owner in the neighborhood who wants a test. He has a list of interested residents already, but those who haven’t contacted him yet should call him and he will add them to the list, he said.
DEC will also start publishing a community newsletter to keep the neighborhood abreast of the situation, he said.
“Right now I’m frustrated, you’re frustrated, we don’t have all the answers,” Strough said. “But we’ll get them.”
Metivier said he’d spent the last two weeks researching the issue.
“I personally have a lot to learn about this,” he said. “We certainly have learned a lot in the last two weeks.”
But some of it was disappointing. He’d hoped there was a filter for 1,4-dioxane, but there is not.
“This situation in Jenkinsville has been personally the most upsetting thing we have had to deal with,” he said. “I’ve never seen a Town Board come together quite like this.”
He emphasized that the board was not hiding anything.
“We’re not keeping anything from you. We were just as surprised to hear about this as you were,” he said. “We are really researching everything we possibly can to get this situation taken care of as quickly as we can. I think some people expected we would fix this overnight and obviously that is not the case.”
DEC is also looking at alternative sources for the toxins. DEC will test groundwater at the monitoring wells at the Finch Pruyn landfill, a fourth landfill in the neighborhood. It will also test groundwater at the BASF Corp. landfill, which is next to the town landfill, and DEC will add monitoring wells at the McLaughlin construction and debris landfill so that groundwater can be tested there, too, Strough said.
PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid, can be found in Teflon, used in nonstick pans, although most manufacturers have phased it out. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, studies indicate that PFOA can cause reproductive and developmental, liver and kidney, and immunological effects in laboratory animals.
1,4-dioxane, deemed a likely human carcinogen by the EPA, is used as a stabilizer for chlorinated solvents and has been found in bubble bath, shampoo, laundry detergent and similar cleaning products that require suds.
