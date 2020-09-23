Queensbury High School teacher tests positive for COVID-19, but superintendent says students not at risk

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A teacher at Queensbury High School has tested positive for coronavirus.

But the individual followed all safety rules, including masking and social distancing, so students are not at risk, Superintendent Kyle Gannon said in a statement posted on the school district’s website.

The person was not in the school Wednesday, and has not yet shown symptoms. It was not clear why the person got tested without having any symptoms.

“Warren County Public Health and the New York State Department of Health determined that the risk of transmission was low and that only one individual has been quarantined,” Gannon said. “At this time, the district remains open for in-person instruction. The individual followed COVID-19 protocols at all times, in accordance with the district’s safety plan.”

This is the third case in the school district. Two people at Queensbury Elementary School tested positive on Sept. 10. Those cases have not led to any additional cases, suggesting that the school district’s efforts have worked so far in keeping the virus from spreading.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.