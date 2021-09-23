Queensbury High School students stage walkout to protest racist bullying

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We deserve to be in school, instead we’re out here protesting for our rights,” Jackson said. “I’m hoping we start to see that change soon.”

Several students who attended the rally said the school is on the brink, adding multiple fights have broken out in recent days as bullying victims try to ward off their harassers in the absence of action from school administrators.

Raeonna Murphy, a junior, said she was suspended earlier this week for punching a student who had been harassing her sister, which included the use of racial slurs and online harassment.

Murphy said she and her father reported the harassment directly to school administrators leading up to the altercation, but no action was taken.

“I punched her to let her know to stop calling my sister that,” she said. “That was my only way to end it because I feel the school can’t end it. We’re out here because we’re asking why does there need to be a fight for the school to realize it?”

Nakayla Hunter, Murphy’s sister, said the harassment has persisted since she was in middle school. Now a sophomore, she said the constant attacks have impacted her mental health and have her on constant edge.