QUEENSBURY — There are only two months left on the nearly two-year long capital project at Queensbury High School dubbed “Legacy 2020.”
The school is once again closed for the summer while crews go to work on refurbishing large sections of the building.
The project is on-time and on-budget, according to Queensbury Union Free School District Superintendent Doug Huntley and Director of Facilities and Operations Bob Chapman who presented progress on the project at a Board of Education meeting Monday evening.
On an earlier tour of the site, Chapman credited all who participated in the multi-year planning process which sought input from teachers, students, administrators and the Board of Education.
“I really have to applaud everyone who participated and the engineers who planned and designed around what everyone said they wanted,” Chapman said. “They asked all the right questions and understood the answers.”
The project was approved by voters in 2016 and will be almost entirely complete by the time students return in September barring a few areas that are not integral to school programs that will wrap up later in the fall.
Last summer’s progress included a new gymnasium, redesigned art spaces and new technology integration with the overarching principle of collaboration undergirding the entire project.
Work this summer will revolve around the front entrance, media center, guidance office and parking lots off of aviation road.
The traditional academic east wing has sections for STEM and the humanities, with the center being a technology center that is easily accessible by both.
Huntley said technology plays such an integral role in all aspects of life that every subject needed easy access to bring ideas to a shared maker’s space based on Project Lead the Way, a national non-profit that develops hands-on problem-solving curriculum, standards.
In addition to the academic rationale behind the redesign, corridors have received new windows and thicker walls to improve insulation and new lighting systems that adjust to natural light to save on energy costs going forward, according to Huntley.
Huntley said new gymnasium also makes as much of natural light as possible and will not need internal lighting on most days. The 320-seat gym will be used primarily by the volleyball and wrestling teams and the original gym will remain the main site for basketball.
Huntley and Chapman also discussed renovations to the school’s auditorium, which have been slotted in for next summer. Chapman said the space is used for the majority of the year, making the logistics of closing it for four months difficult.
Money was set aside for auditorium, but officials were cautious with the funds in case any unexpected expenses cropped up during the main projects. Huntley said more would be available than initially suspected, meaning the scope of auditorium renovations could be expanded slightly going forward.
