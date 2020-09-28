Queensbury Head Start goes to distance learning for 14 days

Head Start at Queensbury Elementary School has closed for two weeks due to a case of coronavirus.

Teachers will run the program remotely. The program has two classrooms, for preschool children.

The program is housed in one wing of Queensbury Elementary School, but Warren County Health Services determined that it was safe to open the rest of the elementary school Monday morning.

Heads Start made the decision to go to distance learning for the two preschool classrooms, Health Service said in a news release.

The person who tested positive wore a mask and maintained social distancing at all times, according to Health Services.

