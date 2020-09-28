 Skip to main content
Queensbury Head Start goes to distance learning for 14 days
Queensbury Elementary School

Queensbury Elementary School is seen in this undated photo.Head Start uses two classrooms in the school for its preschool program, and decided to go to distance learning for 14 days starting Monday because of a positive case of coronavirus. There have been two other cases at the elementary school. The rest of the elementary school is still open.

 Courtesy photo

Head Start at Queensbury Elementary School has closed for two weeks due to a case of coronavirus.

Teachers will run the program remotely. The program has two classrooms, for preschool children.

The program is housed in one wing of Queensbury Elementary School, but Warren County Health Services determined that it was safe to open the rest of the elementary school Monday morning.

Heads Start made the decision to go to distance learning for the two preschool classrooms, Health Service said in a news release.

The person who tested positive wore a mask and maintained social distancing at all times, according to Health Services.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

