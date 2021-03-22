Queensbury has second sport paused due to COVID

Queensbury boys soccer was paused Monday after an athlete tested positive for coronavirus.
On Friday, the school district also had to postpone a football game when a student on the varsity team tested positive for coronavirus.
Both the JV and varsity soccer teams are on pause now. The athlete caught the virus from community spread, according to school officials. The student was last in the high school Friday.
Other school cases
Cambridge Central School District students in grades seven through 12 will learn remotely Tuesday after a person in the high school tested positive Monday afternoon. District officials said it would take through Tuesday afternoon to finish contact tracing.
Schuylerville Central School District reported two cases, students at Schuylerville Elementary School who were last in the building on March 17. As a result of the positive cases, 24 students and one staff member have been quarantined.
Monday’s statistics
- Warren County reported six new cases, for a total of 2,908 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county reported 12 recoveries, for a total of 2,726 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 116 people are currently ill, including six who are hospitalized with moderate illness, the same number of hospitalizations as Saturday.
- Washington County reported its numbers from Sunday: five new cases, for a total of 2,254 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and six recoveries, for a total of 2,138 recoveries. There were 79 people ill, including six who were hospitalized, the same as Saturday.
- Saratoga County reported three deaths, for a total of 154, and 156 new cases since Friday, for a total of 12,870 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county also reported 48 recoveries since Friday, for a total of 12,360 recoveries. There are 356 people currently ill and 13 are hospitalized, one fewer than Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: three town of Corinth residents (for a total of 10), one Hadley resident (for a total of two), three Moreau residents (for a total of 18), seven Northumberland residents (for a total of 17), five town of Saratoga residents (for a total of 15), two South Glens Falls residents (for a total of eight) and eight Wilton residents (for a total of 46).
- Still ill: seven town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 15 Moreau residents, 10 Northumberland residents, 10 town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, six South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 38 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one Victory resident.
- Essex County reported four new cases since Friday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 11 coronavirus patients, up from four Friday. All 11 patients are from this area; there have been no transfers.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 12 coronavirus patients, up from 10 Friday.
On Sunday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 150 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3.2%, which kept the weekly average at 2.7%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.8%.
- Statewide, 6,361 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 4.18%. A total of 4,470 were hospitalized with coronavirus on Sunday and 46 people died.
