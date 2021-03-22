Queensbury has second sport paused due to COVID

Queensbury boys soccer was paused Monday after an athlete tested positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, the school district also had to postpone a football game when a student on the varsity team tested positive for coronavirus.

Both the JV and varsity soccer teams are on pause now. The athlete caught the virus from community spread, according to school officials. The student was last in the high school Friday.

Other school cases

Cambridge Central School District students in grades seven through 12 will learn remotely Tuesday after a person in the high school tested positive Monday afternoon. District officials said it would take through Tuesday afternoon to finish contact tracing.

Schuylerville Central School District reported two cases, students at Schuylerville Elementary School who were last in the building on March 17. As a result of the positive cases, 24 students and one staff member have been quarantined.

Monday’s statistics