QUEENSBURY — A man who was put on probation for illegally having a handgun during a 2017 car breakdown on the Northway has been sentenced to 2 years in prison for violating probation.
Keith D. Holmes, 32, of Philadelphia. pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a July 2017 seizure of a .40-caliber semiautomatic Glock on the Northway. State Police said he was in a vehicle that broke down, and the gun and a quantity of cocaine were discovered.
Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced him to 5 years on probation, but determined he violated the terms of probation earlier this year.
Hall sentenced him to 2 years in prison and 2 years on parole.
