Queensbury: Ground-mounted solar will be allowed only on large properties

QUEENSBURY — No more walls of solar panels will be allowed in small neighborhoods in town.

After Apex Solar constructed a 16-foot wall on Haviland Avenue, neighbors complained and officials learned they had no laws on the books that regulated the practice. Apex Solar had helped develop the rules and never suggested the town consider restrictions on ground-based solar. So the town had rules only for rooftop solar.

That left the Haviland Avenue neighbors with a wall of panels that directed the sun’s glare into their windows and blocked views.

In less than seven months, the Town Board has drafted a law that would drastically limit the practice.

No ground-mounted solar would be allowed on properties smaller than 1 acre under the new law.

Panels would be limited to 12 feet in height, and the total surface area can’t be larger than the area of the ground covered by the largest building on the property. In other words, the panels can’t be larger than the owner’s house. Patios, decks and porches don’t count in the calculation of the house’s surface area.