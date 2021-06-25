Queensbury graduates urged to write their symphonies

GLENS FALLS — It was a very artistically themed ceremony as the members of Queensbury High School’s Class of 2021 were encouraged to write their symphonies and paint their canvases.
Student speaker Jordan McMaster said she spent most of her high school years in the orchestra room and noted that composers often begin writing a song without knowing how it will end. They just start writing notes and go with the flow.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the students to become their own composers on the fly.
“We had to write our symphony taking the notes as they came and turning these pencil marks into music,” she said during Friday’s ceremony at Cool Insuring Arena.
The class selected business teacher Michael Burns as its special speaker. Burns said the graduates have a blank canvas. Some people will start painting right away. Others will have to take their time before filling in the page.
And others like himself will paint a picture on one side and then a completely different picture on the other side. He told the graduates about how he used to have a corporate managerial job.
“I was successful but there was something missing,” he said.
Burns found that he enjoyed working with youths and teaching. He said life should not just be about making and acquiring things, but finding a calling.
“Keep painting. Keep working. Keep trying to fly,” he said.
Student speaker Joshua Faughnan was used to speaking in public because he was one of the hosts of the school’s morning show. He said the students came in as naïve freshmen and as soon as they got used to the building, it started getting torn apart in their sophomore year for a capital project.
Then, in their junior year, they had a shiny new building. Everything was going great until the pandemic hit and then they lost sports seasons, prom and other traditions and did not get to see their friends.
He credited the teachers for helping keep him motivated — even bringing him doughnuts one time after he had overslept and missed a virtual class the previous day.
The high school experience was an adventure. Quoting from Dr. Seuss, he said “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”
Principal Damian Switzer quoted from a children’s author who described filling people’s “buckets” with goodness.
“By saying or doing things to help others, we also fill our own buckets,” he said.
While the pandemic forced people to be isolated, it also forced them to reflect.
“We learned to focus on the things that really mattered, like family, friends, kindness, wellness and balance,” he said.
Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon recalled seeing the students grow up before his eyes on the Queensbury campus. A total of 219 of the 277 graduates have been at the district for their entire academic career, he said. They have become leaders. They flourished in drama club productions and were among the first classes to use Chromebooks, which have been ubiquitous now in the age of virtual and hybrid learning.
Gannon said it brought a tear to his eye to see more activity on campus again in mid-April as the pandemic started to subside.
“As the world opens up again, you truly will get to write your next chapter,” he said.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.