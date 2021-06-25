Queensbury graduates urged to write their symphonies

“Keep painting. Keep working. Keep trying to fly,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Student speaker Joshua Faughnan was used to speaking in public because he was one of the hosts of the school’s morning show. He said the students came in as naïve freshmen and as soon as they got used to the building, it started getting torn apart in their sophomore year for a capital project.

Then, in their junior year, they had a shiny new building. Everything was going great until the pandemic hit and then they lost sports seasons, prom and other traditions and did not get to see their friends.

He credited the teachers for helping keep him motivated — even bringing him doughnuts one time after he had overslept and missed a virtual class the previous day.

The high school experience was an adventure. Quoting from Dr. Seuss, he said “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”

Principal Damian Switzer quoted from a children’s author who described filling people’s “buckets” with goodness.

“By saying or doing things to help others, we also fill our own buckets,” he said.

While the pandemic forced people to be isolated, it also forced them to reflect.