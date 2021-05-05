Queensbury-Glens Falls Memorial Day Parade being planned, with hope

The Queensbury-Glens Falls Memorial Day Parade may happen this year, after being canceled during the pandemic last year.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, who has organized a committee that plans the parade every year, decided to start work on this year’s parade without knowing if it could happen.

“The deal is this: We can plan a parade. I can cancel it the day before. I don’t want to but I could. But you can’t tell me a week before May 31st you’d like to have a parade and a remembrance ceremony” and expect it to be thrown together in a week, he said.

“It’s a lot of work to organize a parade,” he explained.

The decision appears to have paid off. Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall said it looks like the parade, which marches through Glens Falls, can happen.

“It’s looking like we should be able to pull it off,” he said.

He asked the other mayors in the region if they were running parades. The short answer: not until September, at the earliest.

“But I know John’s heart is set on that parade,” he said. “It’s the only parade we really have.”