Queensbury-Glens Falls Memorial Day Parade being planned, with hope

The Queensbury-Glens Falls Memorial Day Parade may happen this year, after being canceled during the pandemic last year.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, who has organized a committee that plans the parade every year, decided to start work on this year’s parade without knowing if it could happen.
“The deal is this: We can plan a parade. I can cancel it the day before. I don’t want to but I could. But you can’t tell me a week before May 31st you’d like to have a parade and a remembrance ceremony” and expect it to be thrown together in a week, he said.
“It’s a lot of work to organize a parade,” he explained.
The decision appears to have paid off. Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall said it looks like the parade, which marches through Glens Falls, can happen.
“It’s looking like we should be able to pull it off,” he said.
He asked the other mayors in the region if they were running parades. The short answer: not until September, at the earliest.
“But I know John’s heart is set on that parade,” he said. “It’s the only parade we really have.”
In Hall’s discussions with Warren County officials, the main problem cited was the need to keep spectators 6 feet apart.
“We get a lot of people at that parade so I’m concerned about the social distancing,” Hall said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think I have the staff to monitor (it). We might need volunteers to help pull it off.”
And that could be doable.
“I think it could happen,” Hall said. “We’re hoping that we can pull it off.”
The Memorial Day parade is generally a big event that culminates in a remembrance ceremony for veterans. Children make posters to advertise it. Veterans are chosen as grand marshals. Local school bands perform in the parade and at the ceremony. The parade itself can stretch out for an hour through the heart of Glens Falls.
The meaning of the event is what makes it worth doing, Strough said.
“We recognize those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy, the quality of life we enjoy,” he said. “That’s what Memorial Day is about.”
If the parade can’t happen, Strough said he believes that organizers will at least be able to hold the remembrance ceremony. It’s outdoors, at Crandall Park, and there’s plenty of room for people to spread out there.
Onlookers tend to squeeze together on the sidewalks to watch the parade, but fewer come to the ceremony.
“Here’s crossing our fingers and hoping we have the parade. If we have to put together a very limited remembrance ceremony, we’ll absolutely do that,” Strough said. “We’re trying to do it for good reasons.”
