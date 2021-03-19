Queensbury football game postponed after COVID case

The Queensbury school district had to postpone a football game Friday when a student on the varsity team tested positive for coronavirus.
The student is now in quarantine and the game, against Scotia-Glenville Central School District, is expected to be rescheduled.
The student caught the virus in the community, not at school, officials said.
The district is following all the COVID safety protocols, including having athletes wear masks and socially distance.
“COVID is still in our community, but this is why we have these protocols in place,” said Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon in a statement. “Just like any other case we’ve seen this year, we were prepared to respond swiftly and in the best interest of our students and staff. We look forward to continuing our season, but in the meantime, the safety of our school community remains the utmost priority.”
The district also reported that a second person at the high school tested positive Friday. One person was last in the building Tuesday, while the other was last in the building Wednesday.
Other school cases
Glens Falls City School District reported one case, at Big Cross Street Elementary School. There are 11 people associated with the district who are in quarantine, from a variety of exposures.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 16 new cases, for a total of 2,882 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 15 recoveries, for a total of 2,693 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 123 people currently ill, including four who are hospitalized, which is one more than on Wednesday. All four patients are moderately ill. The new cases all involved people who were exposed in the community, often due to work or social gatherings. Several of Thursday’s cases were people who had been quarantined due to an exposure.
- Washington County reported its numbers from Thursday: nine new cases, for a total of 2,223 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 13 recoveries, for a total of 2,113 recoveries. There were 73 people ill, including four who were hospitalized, one more than Wednesday.
- Saratoga County reported 50 new cases, for a total of 12,714 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 57 recoveries, for a total of 12,312 recoveries. There are 251 people currently ill and 14 are hospitalized, the same as on Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one village of Corinth resident (for a total of three), two Moreau residents (for a total of 15), three town of Saratoga residents (for a total of 10), one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of six), one Victory resident (for a total of two) and two Wilton residents (for a total of 38).
- Still ill: seven town of Corinth residents, two village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 13 Moreau residents, 10 Northumberland residents, eight town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, five South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 36 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one Hadley resident.
- Essex County reported one new case.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported four coronavirus patients, the same as Thursday. One person is in intensive care.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 10 coronavirus patients, down from 12 Thursday.
On Thursday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 223 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.9%, which kept the weekly average at 1.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.7%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.4%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.3%.
- Statewide, 8,262 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 2.97%. A total of 4,527 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and 59 people died.
