Queensbury football game postponed after COVID case

The Queensbury school district had to postpone a football game Friday when a student on the varsity team tested positive for coronavirus.

The student is now in quarantine and the game, against Scotia-Glenville Central School District, is expected to be rescheduled.

The student caught the virus in the community, not at school, officials said.

The district is following all the COVID safety protocols, including having athletes wear masks and socially distance.

“COVID is still in our community, but this is why we have these protocols in place,” said Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon in a statement. “Just like any other case we’ve seen this year, we were prepared to respond swiftly and in the best interest of our students and staff. We look forward to continuing our season, but in the meantime, the safety of our school community remains the utmost priority.”

The district also reported that a second person at the high school tested positive Friday. One person was last in the building Tuesday, while the other was last in the building Wednesday.

Other school cases