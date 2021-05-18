 Skip to main content
Queensbury firefighters kept busy with two reports of fires on Monday night
QUEENSBURY — Queensbury firefighters were kept busy late Monday night — responding to two reports of house fires.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received reports of fires within minutes of each other just after 11:30 p.m., according to the dispatch log.

The North Queensbury Fire Department responded to a fire at 27 Antigua Road. South Queensbury firefighters responded to a blaze at 378 Queensbury Ave., according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.

Multiple departments were called in for the Queensbury Avenue fire including Bolton, Warrensburg, Pilot Knob and Bay Ridge.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

