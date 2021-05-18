Queensbury firefighters kept busy with two fire calls Monday night

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury firefighters were kept busy late Monday night — responding to two reports of house fires.

Four people were displaced from a multi-family residence at 378 Queensbury Ave.

South Queensbury firefighters responded to the fire just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page. Multiple departments were called in including Bolton, Warrensburg, Pilot Knob and Bay Ridge.

The American Red Cross provided financial assistance including shelter, food and clothing to four adults.

No one was injured.

Residents were at the scene on Tuesday afternoon gathering their belongings. One resident, who did not want to give his name, said that they have been able to recover more personal items than they had expected.

At around the same time late Monday night, the North Queensbury Fire Department responded to a fire on Antigua Road.

There were no reports of injuries on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available about that fire.

Warren County Fire Coordinator Jay Ogden did not immediately return a request for comment.

