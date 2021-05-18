 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Queensbury firefighters kept busy with two fire calls Monday night
0 comments
top story

Queensbury firefighters kept busy with two fire calls Monday night

{{featured_button_text}}
Queensbury fire

Seen here is a multi-family residence at 378 Queensbury Ave. on Tuesday.

 Michael Goot

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury firefighters were kept busy late Monday night — responding to two reports of house fires.

Four people were displaced from a multi-family residence at 378 Queensbury Ave.

South Queensbury firefighters responded to the fire just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page. Multiple departments were called in including Bolton, Warrensburg, Pilot Knob and Bay Ridge.

The American Red Cross provided financial assistance including shelter, food and clothing to four adults.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured.

Residents were at the scene on Tuesday afternoon gathering their belongings. One resident, who did not want to give his name, said that they have been able to recover more personal items than they had expected.

At around the same time late Monday night, the North Queensbury Fire Department responded to a fire on Antigua Road.

There were no reports of injuries on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available about that fire.

Warren County Fire Coordinator Jay Ogden did not immediately return a request for comment.

0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fort Edward Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward urges support for the budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News