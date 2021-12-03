Queensbury fire leaves three homeless

QUEENSBURY — The West Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Company responded to a call just after 6 a.m. Friday for a structure fire at 27 Indiana Ave.

Three individuals were displaced as a result of the fire.

According to Fire Chief Jeff Dailey, the department was on the scene within 10 minutes of the initial call. Upon arrival, flames were seen coming from a window on the side of the home.

After conducting an interior check, it was discovered that the fire had spread to the attic and was out of control, according to Dailey.

Fire departments on the scene evacuated the structure and began exterior firefighting. Dailey said it took roughly 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Dailey said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Volunteers from the Northeastern New York chapter of the American Red Cross were able to provide immediate emergency aid to two people after the fire, according to a news release.

“The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults,” the release stated. “Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items.”

In the coming days, staff and volunteers from the Red Cross will be available to help the individuals affected.

You can contribute to the Red Cross by visiting their website.

The West Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Company, Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company, South Queensbury Fire Department and West Glens Falls EMS.

