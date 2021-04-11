Queensbury fire displaces two

QUEENSBURY — Two people were displaced from their home after a fire early Saturday morning in Queensbury.

Dispatchers received a call just before 1 a.m. reporting a structure fire at 11 Highland Ave. There was heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor and porch areas of the structure, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.

Among the responding departments were South Queensbury, West Glens Falls, Bay Ridge, Queensbury Central, Kingsbury, Fort Edward and South Glens Falls.

South Queensbury First Assistant Chief Cory Hurlburt said the fire was heavily involved when firefighters arrived. About 20 to 30 firefighter spent four hours getting the fire under control.

He said firefighters had difficulty putting out the blaze because of the way the building was constructed. It was an older home with balloon construction and there have been a lot of additions put on over the years.

This included roofs on top of roofs. Slate and metal roofs retain heat and prevented firefighters from adequately venting the structure, according to Hurlburt.

It was mostly an interior attack, but he said tower units from Queensbury Central and West Glens Falls also assisted.