Queensbury fire displaces resident

QUEENSBURY — One person was displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire on Margaret Drive.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a reported structure fire at 43 Margaret Drive at 4:48 p.m.

The Queensbury Central Fire Department was dispatched and quickly knocked down the fire, which was contained to one room of the one-story townhouse, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire.

The American Red Cross was assisting the person displaced by the fire. The property is owned by Nancy Lane, according to tax records.

There was no word on a cause.

Also assisting on the scene were West Glens Falls EMS, Bay Ridge Rescue Squad and Glens Falls International Associaton of Fire Fighters Local 2230.

