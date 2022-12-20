 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Queensbury fire burns down former supervisor's home

QUEENSBURY — An early morning fire on Sunday burned down former Queensbury Town Supervisor Fred Champagne's house and left one firefighter injured.

1 Juniper Dr.

The home of former Queensbury Town Supervisor Fred Champagne was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning. The 2 a.m. fire left one firefighter injured.

According to the Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company, at 2:12 a.m. firefighters and EMS were dispatched to 1 Juniper Drive in the town of Queensbury for reports of "a structure fire with possible entrapment." 

Bay Ridge Chief Chip Mellon said on Tuesday that "the two elderly residents had somehow already gotten out, by the grace of God, by the time we arrived."

They were treated at the scene by Bay Ridge and North Queensbury EMS, transported to Glens Falls Hospital and then released.

1 Juniper Dr.

Flames engulf the home of former Queensbury Town Supervisor Fred Champagne early Sunday morning.

"Within two to three minutes of us getting to the scene, the entire house was engulfed in flames," Mellon said. "There are no fire hydrants there so we had to truck water over from Haviland Road, which took about 15 minutes for each trip."

Mellon said his fire company called for backup as soon as they arrived on scene and saw the intensity of the fire. 

Bay Ridge requested mutual fire aid from the following departments: North Queensbury Fire, Queensbury Central Fire, South Queensbury Fire, West Glens Falls Fire, West Fort Ann Fire, Lake George Fire, Kingsbury Fire, Pilot Knob Fire, Fort Ann Fire, Hudson Falls Fire, Fort Edward Fire and South Glens Falls Fire.

While fighting the blaze, firefighters faced another obstacle after a power line fell and Mellon said they had to rig up an apparatus around the line to fight the fire until National Grid crews could respond. 

A South Queensbury firefighter was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for fractures he suffered at the tanker fill site, but was released the same day, Mellon said.

The fire is still under investigation, but the cause is not believed to be suspicious.

The Champagnes' daughter Debra thanked the first responders involved in extinguishing the fire.

"We can't thank everyone enough for all the hard work each company provided. I am so sorry a fireman got hurt. My parents have been there for 57 years. My Dad is 90 and my Mom will be 88 in January. They will rebuild. They are fighters! Again, thank you," she wrote on the Bay Ridge Facebook page.

Champagne served on the Warren County Board of Supervisors for 18 years, beginning as the Queensbury town supervisor in 1993 and serving for two terms before going on to serve as a supervisor-at-large until he retired from politics in 2011.

Additional responding agencies were North Queensbury EMS and Fort Ann EMS, as well as the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Warren County Fire Coordinator Ralph Bartlett, Warren County DPW, Washington County Communications, Queensbury Highway Department, National Grid and Bay Ridge Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, Warren County and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-903-9937 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

