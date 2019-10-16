QUEENSBURY — The town made only three minor changes to the 2020 budget before finalizing it for the public hearing.
The public will be invited to speak on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Queensbury Activity Center.
The town proposes to spend $14 million on its general and highway funds, collect $9.45 million in sales tax and collect $1.98 million in property taxes, with a tax rate of $0.521 per $1,000 of assessed property. That is the same as this year’s tax rate.
The budgeted revenue from sales tax was increased from $$9.25 million to $9.4 million, to cover an increasing shortfall in court revenue.
The town received $9.4 million in sales tax revenue last year and is on track to collect more than that this year.
Budget officer Barbara Tierney said she’s uncomfortable taking too much of a risk on her sales tax revenue projection. But she proposed increasing it because court revenue has continued to drop, she said.
“If you don’t pay your court fines, they used to be able to issue a warrant. Now the guidance is to not do that,” she said.
Courts can still compel payment in other ways but are discouraged from making arrests.
With that new policy, court revenue dropped from $625,000 last year to a projected $445,000 for this year, Tierney said.
To offset that, she increased sales tax revenue.
She also proposed adding $100,000 to the capital reserve for repairs to the existing highway garage. The town learned last week it would need repairs, she said.
