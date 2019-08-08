{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Saratoga Springs man who was put on probation last fall after pleading guilty to a felony driving while intoxicated charge has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison.

Ralph K. Colbert Sr., 55, was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for a May 2018 arrest in Glens Falls, during which he was found to be intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and to have drug paraphernalia. The DWI count was a felony because he had a prior DWI conviction.

He pleaded guilty last fall and was put on interim probation for a year. But he was found to have violated the terms of probation, which resulted in Warren County Judge John Hall imposing a prison term.

