Queensbury family gets creative to celebrate mom's final cancer treatment

GLENS FALLS — It was supposed to be a day of celebration, so Dan Janssen was determined to make it happen, even in the middle of a pandemic.
On Tuesday, his wife, Lisa Janssen, of Queensbury, had her last chemotherapy treatment at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center.
But because of visitation restrictions, he wasn’t allowed to stay with her during the hourslong session.
Family and friends also couldn’t come over to a party to celebrate afterward.
So their children made signs cheering her on, set up a classroom outside her window at the hospital, and got to work while they waited for her to finish. The treatment took more than three hours. But that was all right because they all had a lot of schoolwork to get through.
She could stand at the window and wave to them.
Lisa Janssen is a fourth grade South Glens Falls school district teacher at Tanglewood Elementary. Dan Janssen is a physician’s assistant at the Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Department.
She has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer since July. It was caught early, which is rare.
“She had some symptoms and they were vague symptoms but they were troubling to me, so I sent her to a GI doctor who picked up on it right away,” Dan Janssen said. “She was getting treatment within a week.”
It appears to have been successful.
“She has, for all practical purposes, beat pancreatic cancer,” he said. “It’s a miracle.”
About 37% of people with early pancreatic cancer survive.
So getting to this point was well worth a party.
With social distancing and school-at-home, the party had to be a little different.
Dan Janssen hired Noon Whistle Deli to cater lunch for everyone at the Cancer Center.
The kids made signs: "No Mo’ Chemo" and "Happy Last Chemo," among others. They taped the signs and balloons to their “classroom,” a folding table just long enough to fit the three of them and their laptops.
"It was priceless!" Lisa Janssen said. "Just being able to sit there and watch them — the signs, the balloons, it was all great."
While she watched them, she was on a Chromebook, too, teaching her class.
By the time she was released, everyone were finished with school for the day.
“I’m really happy that it’s successful. It’s kind of a roller coaster of a ride. I’m feeling happy that it’s all over,” said Ava, 14.
She studied “Romeo and Juliet” while her mother was treated.
“Good thing it’s nice out,” she said, but added, “I like the idea. I think it’s a nice idea to celebrate and it’s a nice surprise for her to see out her window.”
Ruby, 11, was eagerly anticipating her mother’s reaction. Lisa Janssen left for chemo with no idea that her family would take up positions outside her window.
“I think she’s going to be really happy,” Ruby said.
Her mother seemed stunned.
It made for a surprising class meeting, too, as they logged into the hospital’s Wi-Fi so that Ruby could attend a live class scheduled for midday.
Vincent, 7, confessed he couldn’t remember what work he was supposed to be doing. He was just looking forward to seeing his mom.
He was scared when she was diagnosed. Now, he’s just not happy with the long treatments, he said.
He was glad it was the last one.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.