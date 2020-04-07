Queensbury family gets creative to celebrate mom's final cancer treatment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

GLENS FALLS — It was supposed to be a day of celebration, so Dan Janssen was determined to make it happen, even in the middle of a pandemic.

On Tuesday, his wife, Lisa Janssen, of Queensbury, had her last chemotherapy treatment at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center.

But because of visitation restrictions, he wasn’t allowed to stay with her during the hourslong session.

Family and friends also couldn’t come over to a party to celebrate afterward.

So their children made signs cheering her on, set up a classroom outside her window at the hospital, and got to work while they waited for her to finish. The treatment took more than three hours. But that was all right because they all had a lot of schoolwork to get through.

She could stand at the window and wave to them.

Lisa Janssen is a fourth grade South Glens Falls school district teacher at Tanglewood Elementary. Dan Janssen is a physician’s assistant at the Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Department.

She has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer since July. It was caught early, which is rare.