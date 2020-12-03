Queensbury faces lawsuit over snowplow crash

QUEENSBURY — The mother of a child who was injured last year after a town snowplow operator allegedly crashed into her vehicle while driving on the wrong side of the road has filed a lawsuit against the town and operator seeking an undisclosed amount in damages.
Jessica Carbotti of Hadley filed the lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Warren County on Monday, claiming a Queensbury plow truck operator was knowingly driving in the wrong lane on Dec. 1, 2019, while plowing Luzerne Road, causing him to crash into her vehicle and causing permanent injuries to her then 9-year-old daughter.
The operator, Corey Tilley, is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit. He could not be reached for comment Thursday.
“Defendant driver was operating his plow in the opposing lane of traffic for which he was driving knowing cars were approaching, with disregard for their safety, and for the reckless purpose of making his job easier despite the knowing danger to other drivers approaching on the road,” the lawsuit reads.
Support Local Journalism
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough on Thursday said he was unaware that a lawsuit had been filed, but noted the town’s insurance company handled the initial accident and would be handling any future filing pertaining to the case.
Tilley, according to court documents, was plowing downhill on Luzerne Road at the intersection of Tuthill Road when he entered a blind curve on the wrong side of the road in order to dump snow off an embankment.
As a result, his plow struck Carbotti’s vehicle, tearing off the rear driver side door and striking a second vehicle head on, according to documents.
Carbotti’s then 9-year-old daughter, who was seated in the back seat, was struck by the plow and suffered injuries to her left arm, which resulted in “substantial scarring and need for plastic surgery, loss of enjoyment of life and significant pain and suffering,” according to the lawsuit.
“The above-named infant plaintiff was severely and seriously injured, bruised and wounded, so that she became sick, sore, lame and disabled and so remains,” the lawsuit reads. “She suffered, still suffers and, upon information and belief, will continue to suffer for some time from great physical and mental pain and great bodily injury.”
Carbotti is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages, legal fees and further relief deemed appropriate by the court.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.