Queensbury faces lawsuit over snowplow crash

QUEENSBURY — The mother of a child who was injured last year after a town snowplow operator allegedly crashed into her vehicle while driving on the wrong side of the road has filed a lawsuit against the town and operator seeking an undisclosed amount in damages.

Jessica Carbotti of Hadley filed the lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Warren County on Monday, claiming a Queensbury plow truck operator was knowingly driving in the wrong lane on Dec. 1, 2019, while plowing Luzerne Road, causing him to crash into her vehicle and causing permanent injuries to her then 9-year-old daughter.

The operator, Corey Tilley, is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit. He could not be reached for comment Thursday.

“Defendant driver was operating his plow in the opposing lane of traffic for which he was driving knowing cars were approaching, with disregard for their safety, and for the reckless purpose of making his job easier despite the knowing danger to other drivers approaching on the road,” the lawsuit reads.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough on Thursday said he was unaware that a lawsuit had been filed, but noted the town’s insurance company handled the initial accident and would be handling any future filing pertaining to the case.