Queensbury eyes restarting planning, zoning meetings in May

QUEENSBURY — After a nearly three-month hiatus, Queensbury’s busy planning and zoning boards may begin to meet again at the end of May, Supervisor John Strough said.
This is the busiest time of the year for the boards, Zoning Administrator Craig Brown said.
The board had full agendas for three Planning Board meetings in March, and many applications for three more meetings in April. All of those projects are now in limbo, unable to proceed without approval.
Queensbury Town Hall was closed to the public on March 17, in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Most government buildings in the area also closed. And while some meetings have been held online since then, Queensbury has struggled to get that working.
Monday’s Town Board meeting was to be streamed live, with a dedicated phone line for people to call in for public comment periods. But the effort failed because the broadcast equipment used two different computer systems that were not compatible.
Now Strough is planning safety measures to allow in-person meetings. The seats would be set far apart, with no one allowed in the library, a narrow annex where applicants often sit and chat before their project is called. The Planning Board meetings often stretch on for more than two hours, and some applications attract a dozen or more neighbors who want to argue against the proposal. It’s that possibility of a crowd that led to the suspension of the meetings.
But Strough said disinfectant, masks and efforts to spread people out should be sufficient by the end of May.
Catching up on the March and April project applications will take a month or two, Brown said.
Applicants are looking forward to it.
Among the plans that have been postponed is the Aviation Mall zone change request to allow apartments behind the mall. The Town Board considered the request favorably and took the next step — asking the Planning Board for a recommendation. But the Planning Board never got a chance to discuss it, and even though the Town Board has continued to meet, it can’t take action without that recommendation.
Also waiting are plans to put up a new 199-foot-tall cell tower at 55 state Route 149. AT&T and Verizon Wireless want to co-locate on the tower.
Outback Steakhouse is waiting for permission to repaint with slightly different colors. U-Haul, at 308 Dix Ave., wants to convert a building into climate-controlled self-storage with 641 units. Those projects were likely to get approval and by now construction crews could be getting underway in a normal spring.
However, construction for non-essential projects has halted due to the pandemic. So it’s not clear how much progress could have been made on those projects if they had gotten approval last month.
Three construction projects are still underway in town, because they involve food.
A new Starbucks, expansion at Target, and a retail plaza that includes a Subway are still under construction. Town building inspectors have been at all three sites to make sure they are following state orders, said Buildings and Codes Enforcement Director Dave Hatin.
“Everybody wants to do the right thing,” he said. “Most people have been cooperative once we explained it to them.”
Their latest explanations including requiring that every worker wear a mask.
“They’re all doing it now,” he said, adding, “I think that’s going to be the new normal.”
The town has not had to issue stop-work orders to people doing construction during the non-essential work ban.
“People have been very good about following that,” he said.
