Queensbury eyes restarting planning, zoning meetings in May

QUEENSBURY — After a nearly three-month hiatus, Queensbury’s busy planning and zoning boards may begin to meet again at the end of May, Supervisor John Strough said.

This is the busiest time of the year for the boards, Zoning Administrator Craig Brown said.

The board had full agendas for three Planning Board meetings in March, and many applications for three more meetings in April. All of those projects are now in limbo, unable to proceed without approval.

Queensbury Town Hall was closed to the public on March 17, in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Most government buildings in the area also closed. And while some meetings have been held online since then, Queensbury has struggled to get that working.

Monday’s Town Board meeting was to be streamed live, with a dedicated phone line for people to call in for public comment periods. But the effort failed because the broadcast equipment used two different computer systems that were not compatible.