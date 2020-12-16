Queensbury encouraged to make EMS changes

He told North Queensbury EMS they shouldn’t hesitate to stand by in another area of the town. They likely won’t get a call in North Queensbury during that short period.

“What you are talking about is a rare event,” he said. “The call volume has dramatically shifted to the north and west of the town. I think the best way you can serve the residents in the town of Queensbury is to look toward building as big a service as you can, ideally the whole town.”

Connie Tucker, president of the Bay Ridge emergency squad, said a merger is the right thing to do.

“But it’s not something that’s going to be within my lifetime in EMS,” she said. “It has to happen in baby steps. We are independent agencies.”

She noted that the town doesn’t own or run the EMS agencies. They all contract with the town. But West Glens Falls and Bay Ridge are working together, she said.

“We hope North Queensbury will join us,” she added.

Supervisor John Strough proposed that, in the next contract, which begins Jan. 1, the town allow benefits for paid staff. He also wants the town to get a part-time EMS coordinator.

“These people do a lot of work. This EMS coordinator may be able to take some of the administrative burden off the three squads,” he said.

