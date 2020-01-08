Queensbury elementary school student brings BB gun to school; no threat posed

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury school officials alerted parents on Wednesday that an elementary school student was found with a BB gun in a backpack.
After the classroom teacher discovered the gun, it was confiscated and turned over to the school resource officer, according to a letter sent to parents.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded and, following a thorough investigation, determined there was no ammunition in the gun and no threat to the school, the letter said.
School officials said the incident is a reminder to parents that it is against the law to bring BB guns or other weapons to school. Even toys that resemble a weapon are dangerous and not allowed on school property.