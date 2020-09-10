Queensbury Elementary School reports two positive COVID cases

“Since the start of the school year, the district has been thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting all buildings on campus, in accordance with guidance from the New York State Department of Health and the CDC,” Gannon wrote, adding that additional information can be found in the cleaning and disinfecting section of the district’s reopening plan.

Gannon advised parents to contact their building administrators if they want more information about health and safety procedures. If there are additional questions, including information about testing procedures, parents should contact Warren County Public Health at 518-761-6580, he wrote.

The Post-Star was unable to reach Gannon on Thursday evening for additional comment.

In other local COVID-19 developments Thursday, Warren County Health Services reported one new case of coronavirus in the county.

The case stems from a person who contracted the virus at a workplace with several confirmed infections outside of the county, county officials said. The workplace and the county where it is located were not disclosed.

Two people infected with the virus were reported to have recovered. The county is currently monitoring 10 active COVID cases, all considered to be mild.