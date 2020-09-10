Queensbury Elementary School reports two positive COVID cases

Two individuals connected to Queensbury Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, the district’s superintendent informed parents, faculty and staff in an email Thursday evening.
“Two individuals of the Queensbury Elementary School community have tested positive for COVID-19. The two individuals are members of the same household,” Superintendent Kyle Gannon stated in an email. He said school officials learned of the positive cases on Thursday evening.
The school opened two days earlier, on Tuesday, for the new school year.
Privacy laws restrict school officials from disclosing or confirming any personally identifiable information, Gannon noted.
“We cannot identify anyone who has tested positive,” he wrote.
Gannon said the district remains open for in-person instruction under the guidance of Warren County Public Health.
“We worked closely with Warren County Public Health to identify the contacts at the school. At this time, Warren County Public Health is not advising any other individuals to quarantine and/or to be tested due to the risk of transmission being minimal,” Gannon continued.
The individuals, he stated, followed COVID-19 protocols at all times, in accordance with the district’s safety plan, and he noted that all elementary students have had their temperatures checked upon arriving at school and staff members have been screened using the Pinpoint Health Screening App.
“Since the start of the school year, the district has been thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting all buildings on campus, in accordance with guidance from the New York State Department of Health and the CDC,” Gannon wrote, adding that additional information can be found in the cleaning and disinfecting section of the district’s reopening plan.
Gannon advised parents to contact their building administrators if they want more information about health and safety procedures. If there are additional questions, including information about testing procedures, parents should contact Warren County Public Health at 518-761-6580, he wrote.
The Post-Star was unable to reach Gannon on Thursday evening for additional comment.
In other local COVID-19 developments Thursday, Warren County Health Services reported one new case of coronavirus in the county.
The case stems from a person who contracted the virus at a workplace with several confirmed infections outside of the county, county officials said. The workplace and the county where it is located were not disclosed.
Two people infected with the virus were reported to have recovered. The county is currently monitoring 10 active COVID cases, all considered to be mild.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced, more than 9 million people have been tested for the virus since March.
A total of 441,911 people in the state have tested positive, and 25,377 have died.
“New Yorkers are the ones who have flattened the curve,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Thanks to their hard work, for 34 straight days, our infection rate has remained below 1 percent. We have conducted over 9 million tests to date — that’s more per capita than any other state in the country and more than most countries on the globe. But we cannot go backward — we must keep up the hard work and wear our masks, wash our hands and socially distance.”
The infection rate remained below 1% for the 34th day on Wednesday, although just barely.
Of the 76,813 test conducted Wednesday, 757 came back positive. That’s an infection rate of 0.98%.
Other schools
Elsewhere, many schools resumed in-person learning this week, and Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones urged children from different households who are carpooling to school to wear masks when in vehicles together and practice social distancing at bus stops when able.
The state launched a COVID-19 report card for public schools, which can be found at https://forward.ny.gov/dashboard-covid-19-data-schools. No data was available Thursday.
As for colleges, the SUNY dashboard is live at https://www.suny.edu/covid19-tracker/.
SUNY Adirondack tested 117 people with zero confirmed cases.
On Thursday:
- Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 312 confirmed cases. Ten people in the county are still mildly sick. The county reported no new additional hospitalizations.
- Washington County reported one new case, for a total of 264 confirmed cases. A total of seven people are still sick in the county.
- Saratoga County reported 11 new cases, for a total of 951 confirmed cases. There are 73 people still sick with the virus in the county, and seven people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no new cases, for a total of 106 confirmed cases within the community. An additional 98 people have tested positive for the virus as part of the cluster at Essex Center nursing home.
- The Capital Region reported 34 new cases on Wednesday, an infection rate of 1.4%.
- Statewide, 757 people tested positive for the virus. A total of 482 people were hospitalized and seven people died.
