QUEENSBURY -- Three people from southern Vermont were charged with felony drug counts early Friday after a traffic stop on Route 9 in Queensbury, police records show.

The trio were in a car that was stopped for unspecified traffic violations around 4:20 a.m. Friday, and the driver, Valerie M. Bushee, 32, of Bennington, Vermont, was found to be intoxicated, according to the State Police public information website.

A search led to the seizure of an unspecified amount of cocaine, which led to the arrests of Bushee, Jessica J. Tobin, 37, of Bennington, Vermont, and Jerry M. Rhodes, 39, of Pownal, Vermont, on felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, the website showed.

Bushee was also charged with misdemeanor DWI.

All three were arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail. Bushee and Tobin had been released as of early Saturday.

