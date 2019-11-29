{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A man who was found to have crack cocaine when a vehicle he was in was pulled over on the Northway has been sentenced to 2.5 years in state prison.

Marty Jones, 32, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a stolen property, a felony, for a Sept. 3 arrest near Exit 18.

State Police said he had about 3 grams of crack as well as marijuana.

Jones had a prior felony conviction that required a prison sentence for a subsequent felony within 10 years.

Warren County Judge John Hall imposed a 2.5-year prison sentence to be followed by 2 years on parole.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments