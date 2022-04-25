Queensbury doctor facing sexual harassment lawsuit

QUEENSBURY — A local doctor is facing a slew of allegations including sexual harassment and sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by a former employee.

Dr. Ehab Kodsi of Total Care & Rehabilitation Medicine on Main Street in Queensbury is accused of unlawful discrimination, hostile work environment, sexual assault, sexual harassment, retaliation, constructive discharge based on sex and gender, and battery.

Nurse practitioner Gina Ptak, a former employee of the practice, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against her former boss and place of employment on April 19.

Ptak's lawsuit states she was hired by Kodsi in the beginning of 2021 to work as a nurse practitioner 20 to 30 hours per week.

While employed at the practice, Kodsi was Ptak's supervisor and was tasked with teaching her more about rehabilitation practices.

In October 2021, the doctor asked Ptak to attend a seminar to expand her knowledge of the field.

He allegedly insisted the pair ride together in his car for the hour and a half trip, despite Ptak's objections. During the ride, Ptak asked for paid time off and benefits that were denied by her boss, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that while the pair were at the conference, Kodsi told Ptak they would be sharing a two-bedroom suite at the Quality Inn in the town of Hyde Park. Ptak expressed she was uncomfortable with the arrangements and insisted on paying for her own room, to which Kodsi responded, according to the litigation, "that he would feel inclined to pay for her room, so please save him money."

After checking into the room, Ptak claims that Kodsi asked if he could demonstrate a medical technique that assists with muscle tightness in her shoulders.

Once he began rubbing her shoulders, Kodsi soon moved down Ptak's back, the lawsuit states. She informed him there was no pain in that area and the demonstration was unnecessary.

The doctor continued to insist he was showing her how to use the technique on larger muscle groups and instructed her to lay down on the bed. At that time, Ptak's lawsuit states, Kodsi "without consent lifted the waist of Ptak's pants and began to pull them down."

She again informed the doctor she had no pain in that area as he massaged her glutes, hamstrings, and calves. Ptak claims Kodsi then instructed her to turn over onto her back so he could examine her shoulders.

According to Ptak, he made his way down her arms and then quickly lifted her shirt and "grabbed hold of her brassiere."

"Dr. Kodsi then began to lift her brassiere with one hand and slid his other hand" to rub the middle of her chest, the lawsuit claims. "Dr. Kodsi then swiftly slid his hand onto her left breast area. Mrs. Ptak grabbed his hand, pulled it out from under her shirt and asked what he was doing," the lawsuit describes.

Ptak then locked herself in the hotel bathroom and contacted her husband for a ride home.

While her husband was on the way, Kodsi offered Ptak an Apple watch and a raise, as well as the paid time off and benefits she requested on the ride to the convention, according to the lawsuit.

Ptak did not return to work in the office, but claims the doctor continued to reach out to her on her personal cellphone with voicemails and text messages to offer greater compensation.

She is seeking payment for "lost wages, loss of benefits, reimbursement for any lost benefits and reimbursement for any and all past and future medical expenses for injuries caused or exacerbated by the defendant."

Kodsi has not responded to the lawsuit's allegations.

Kodsi was previously sued by a former patient for misconduct in 2017. The lawsuit states he allegedly inappropriately examined a patient's breasts and kissed her on the lips without her consent.

