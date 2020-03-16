Queensbury develops pandemic response plan

Queensbury is limiting public attendance at government meetings and investigating the ability of livestreaming so that people can watch from their computers.

No one will be allowed to attend the Town Board committee meetings except for one person who is presenting to the board, for a total of six people in the small room.

In the large room used for Town Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board meetings, only 20 members of the public will be allowed.

If more people show up, the chairperson will cancel the meeting and reschedule it for after the pandemic subsides.

All senior citizens activities and programs are suspended, as are all recreation programs.

Members of the public will be questioned by security before being allowed into Town Hall. They will be asked:

Do you have a fever and/or respiratory symptoms, like a cough or difficulty breathing?

Did you travel outside the U.S. in the last 14 days?

Did you have contact with someone with possible COVID-19 in the past 14 days?

Those who answer yes will be asked to leave.