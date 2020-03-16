Queensbury develops pandemic response plan

Queensbury is limiting public attendance at government meetings and investigating the ability of livestreaming so that people can watch from their computers.
No one will be allowed to attend the Town Board committee meetings except for one person who is presenting to the board, for a total of six people in the small room.
In the large room used for Town Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board meetings, only 20 members of the public will be allowed.
If more people show up, the chairperson will cancel the meeting and reschedule it for after the pandemic subsides.
All senior citizens activities and programs are suspended, as are all recreation programs.
Members of the public will be questioned by security before being allowed into Town Hall. They will be asked:
- Do you have a fever and/or respiratory symptoms, like a cough or difficulty breathing?
- Did you travel outside the U.S. in the last 14 days?
- Did you have contact with someone with possible COVID-19 in the past 14 days?
Those who answer yes will be asked to leave.
The town is also dismissing all non-essential employees to work from home. They may be assigned tasks outside their normal duties, as not all jobs can be done from home.
The Town Board discussed the plan for two hours at an emergency meeting Monday. But, acknowledging how quickly things are changing in the response the pandemic, board members wrote in the plan that it will likely change. They authorized Supervisor John Strough to make any needed changes, which they could approve or disapprove of formally later.
