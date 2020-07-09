Queensbury developing cautious 2021 budget

But if that does not happen, the town is in good shape, he said.

“We are very conservative in our budget and have appropriate fund balances,” he said. “If you’re running a lean machine to start with but you have the fund balances to absorb some of that, you may come out of this OK, hoping that in 2021 life goes back to normal.”

Still, now is not the time to spend more, he told department heads.

“I told them, ‘Don’t look for anything additional and in the meantime look for things you could cut,’” he said. "I'm asking department heads to be very careful and very cautious in putting their budgets together."

To keep the budget balanced this year, the town has not replaced vacancies. There are 1.5 vacancies in Buildings and Grounds, three open jobs in the Highway Department, and at least one position unfilled in the Water Department.

Those probably need to be filled by the end of the year, or they will cost the town, Strough said.

“The Water Department is at a very minimum. In other words, if someone is sick in the Water Department we have to pay someone overtime to come in,” he said.