Queensbury developing cautious 2021 budget

QUEENSBURY — Supervisor John Strough has asked department heads to be “very cautious” and look for cuts as they put together their budget requests for next year.
The town relies on sales tax revenue to fund most services. With many stores closing for three months, sales tax revenue is down.
“So far, the hit has been moderate,” Strough said. “There were predictions we’d take (a hit of) 20 to 30 percent.”
Instead, sales tax revenue for the year is down 4.3% and Strough now expects to be down about $500,000 in revenue this year.
“Let’s count our blessings so far and hope the bottom still doesn’t fall out,” he told the Town Board on Monday.
Last weekend, the parking lots were full at the Route 9 outlet stores, he added.
“It was the one time I was standing there in traffic and I was glad,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t lead to a continuation of COVID. I hope people keep wearing their masks.”
If stores are going to stay open safely, customers must wear masks, he added.
“You can’t maintain social distance, going down the aisles. The big box stores should enforce that,” he said.
He is worried about a second wave of coronavirus leading to a second shutdown this fall, which would make the town’s financial situation worse.
But if that does not happen, the town is in good shape, he said.
“We are very conservative in our budget and have appropriate fund balances,” he said. “If you’re running a lean machine to start with but you have the fund balances to absorb some of that, you may come out of this OK, hoping that in 2021 life goes back to normal.”
Still, now is not the time to spend more, he told department heads.
“I told them, ‘Don’t look for anything additional and in the meantime look for things you could cut,’” he said. "I'm asking department heads to be very careful and very cautious in putting their budgets together."
To keep the budget balanced this year, the town has not replaced vacancies. There are 1.5 vacancies in Buildings and Grounds, three open jobs in the Highway Department, and at least one position unfilled in the Water Department.
Those probably need to be filled by the end of the year, or they will cost the town, Strough said.
“The Water Department is at a very minimum. In other words, if someone is sick in the Water Department we have to pay someone overtime to come in,” he said.
While he is thinking about those vacancies, he’s also aware that the state may offer an early retirement incentive to help local governments reduce their costs. That could save some municipalities, but it might hurt Queensbury, which has few top officials.
“We’ll lose some of our most experienced, qualified people, who are very difficult to replace. I am concerned there,” he said.
But sometimes local governments can vote to opt into those retirement incentives. Queensbury could choose not to participate, he noted.
In August, he will begin to put together the 2021 budget, based on the requests from the department heads.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.
