Queensbury denies wrongdoing in snowplow lawsuit

QUEENSBURY — The town has denied any wrongdoing in a lawsuit filed earlier this month seeking an unspecified amount in damages after a town-operated plow truck struck a vehicle on Luzerne Road last year causing injuries to a 9-year-old.

In court documents filed Monday in state Supreme Court in Warren County, lawyers representing the town said the accident could not be avoided and the driver in the case, Jessica Carbotti, assumed the risk when she got behind the wheel.

“The injuries and damages of the property described in the plaintiff’s complaint were caused without the negligence of these defendants contributing ... in any manner, and was the result of an act of God which these defendants were and are not responsible,” the documents read.

“An act of God” is considered a "natural phenomena whose effects could not be prevented by the exercise of reasonable care and foresight,” according to the Legal Information Institute, a nonprofit organization run by Cornell Law School that provides legal information free online.

The town and plow operator, Corey Tilley, are being represented by the Albany-based law firm of Bailey, Johnson & Peck.

A lawyer for Carbotti did not return a request seeking comment.