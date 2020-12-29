Queensbury denies wrongdoing in snowplow lawsuit

QUEENSBURY — The town has denied any wrongdoing in a lawsuit filed earlier this month seeking an unspecified amount in damages after a town-operated plow truck struck a vehicle on Luzerne Road last year causing injuries to a 9-year-old.
In court documents filed Monday in state Supreme Court in Warren County, lawyers representing the town said the accident could not be avoided and the driver in the case, Jessica Carbotti, assumed the risk when she got behind the wheel.
“The injuries and damages of the property described in the plaintiff’s complaint were caused without the negligence of these defendants contributing ... in any manner, and was the result of an act of God which these defendants were and are not responsible,” the documents read.
The mother of a child who was injured last year after a Queensbury plow operator allegedly crashed into her vehicle while driving on the wrong side of the road has filed a lawsuit against the town.
“An act of God” is considered a "natural phenomena whose effects could not be prevented by the exercise of reasonable care and foresight,” according to the Legal Information Institute, a nonprofit organization run by Cornell Law School that provides legal information free online.
The town and plow operator, Corey Tilley, are being represented by the Albany-based law firm of Bailey, Johnson & Peck.
A lawyer for Carbotti did not return a request seeking comment.
Carbotti filed the lawsuit on Dec. 2 seeking an unspecified amount in damages after Tilley allegedly struck Carbotti's vehicle head on, ripping the rear driver-side door off while plowing on Luzerne Road near the intersection of Tuthill Road during a winter storm last year, according to court documents.
Tilley crossed into the lane of opposing traffic while attempting to push snow off an embankment, according to the lawsuit.
Carbotti’s then 9-year-old daughter was seated in the back seat at the time and suffered injuries to her left arm, which resulted in “substantial scarring and need for plastic surgery, loss of enjoyment of life and significant pain and suffering,” according to the lawsuit.
But lawyers representing the town argue that Carbotti assumed the risk when she got behind the wheel and are asking that the lawsuit be dismissed as well as the request for attorney’s fees.
The town argues that the plaintiff knew the risk of driving in the storm.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.