Queensbury declares sewer emergency, hires contractor to fix break

Philosophically, he said it might be for the best. He said he was very concerned that if he allowed 750,000 gallons of sewage a day to travel through a pipe next to two busy roads, someone might crash into the pipe and cause an even bigger environmental disaster.

O’Connor was building the berm Thursday, with workers hoping to complete it by evening and begin pumping out the sewage.

The company that provided the bypass equipment is also on-site Thursday, looking at the topography in the wetlands. They will give the town technical advice and better fittings to attach the pipes, Harrington said.

Queensbury workers will wait until Saturday morning and then try to lay the bypass pipe again, this time in the wetlands.

It will be difficult to get machinery and heavy pipes into the area, Harrington said. But the ground will be more level there, which could get the bypass to work.

“Sunday, hopefully, we can put the bypass into operation,” he said.

And then work to fix the broken pipe can begin.

O’Connor will pump out water for a full day before digging up the pipe, which is 8 feet deep.

If all goes well, the contractor could dig up and repair the pipe next Tuesday. After the site is restored, the town could disassemble the bypass pipe as early as next Thursday, finishing the long job that began Monday night.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.