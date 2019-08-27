QUEENSBURY — The draft nuisance law is being reworked in response to criticism that it was too vague.
Supervisor John Strough defended the previous draft, noting it was Granville’s law and was recommended to Queensbury by the state Association of Towns.
But in response to a Post-Star editorial pointing out the difficulty in enforcing issues like indecency and noise, without defining them, the board decided to make changes.
“Why don’t we just get rid of it if it’s too ambiguous?” Strough said. “Let’s get rid of anything that can’t be enforced.”
Board members agreed to get rid of anything that was defined as bothering “a reasonable person of ordinary sensibilities” on the grounds that people might see themselves as reasonable no matter how unreasonable they are.
“There’s not many reasonable people left,” board member Catherine Atherden said.
They also agreed to ban noise amplification after 11 p.m. That would include music from speakers and using microphones.
Commercial construction work, including noise and vibration, will be limited to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
“We have gravel pits. That’s annoying vibrations and you need to limit that too,” board member Tony Metivier said.
Board member George Ferone agreed, saying that during his time on the Planning Board, he often heard from residents who lived near a proposed commercial project. They were usually worried about the noise from the business.
“There’s residents right up against commercial businesses,” he said.
The board began working on a nuisance law in response to complaints about noise, public urination and cars blocking roads at one Airbnb house on Lake Sunnyside.
The town doesn’t have a nuisance law yet, which sheriff’s officers need so that they can enforce peace and quiet when they’re called in the middle of the night. Deputies do not carry noise meters, and those meters must be properly calibrated to stand up in court. To avoid that issue, the Town Board is trying to write a comprehensive nuisance law instead of a noise ordinance that simply says that noise over a certain decibel level is banned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.