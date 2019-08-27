{{featured_button_text}}
Lakeside homes

Some homes on Lake Sunnyside, seen here, are now used only as short-term rentals, upsetting neighbors who say they should not have to live next to houses that seem to play host to a constant influx of bachelor parties. These complaints were one contributing factor to Queensbury's proposed nuisance law.

 Post-Star file photo

QUEENSBURY — The draft nuisance law is being reworked in response to criticism that it was too vague.

Supervisor John Strough defended the previous draft, noting it was Granville’s law and was recommended to Queensbury by the state Association of Towns.

But in response to a Post-Star editorial pointing out the difficulty in enforcing issues like indecency and noise, without defining them, the board decided to make changes.

“Why don’t we just get rid of it if it’s too ambiguous?” Strough said. “Let’s get rid of anything that can’t be enforced.”

Board members agreed to get rid of anything that was defined as bothering “a reasonable person of ordinary sensibilities” on the grounds that people might see themselves as reasonable no matter how unreasonable they are.

“There’s not many reasonable people left,” board member Catherine Atherden said.

They also agreed to ban noise amplification after 11 p.m. That would include music from speakers and using microphones.

Commercial construction work, including noise and vibration, will be limited to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

“We have gravel pits. That’s annoying vibrations and you need to limit that too,” board member Tony Metivier said.

Board member George Ferone agreed, saying that during his time on the Planning Board, he often heard from residents who lived near a proposed commercial project. They were usually worried about the noise from the business.

“There’s residents right up against commercial businesses,” he said.

The board began working on a nuisance law in response to complaints about noise, public urination and cars blocking roads at one Airbnb house on Lake Sunnyside.

The town doesn’t have a nuisance law yet, which sheriff’s officers need so that they can enforce peace and quiet when they’re called in the middle of the night. Deputies do not carry noise meters, and those meters must be properly calibrated to stand up in court. To avoid that issue, the Town Board is trying to write a comprehensive nuisance law instead of a noise ordinance that simply says that noise over a certain decibel level is banned.

