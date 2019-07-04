QUEENSBURY — Two early morning crashes Thursday led to the arrest of drivers on charges they drove drunk, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
No injuries were reported in either of the incidents. But one of the crashes happened just before 5 a.m. on the Northway, near Exit 20, and shut down two lanes of traffic while it was cleaned up.
In that case, police said Jason E. Fish, 34, of Ticonderoga, lost control and veered into the median, causing the car he was driving to burst into flames. He was not hurt, but found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.11 percent, according to the Sheriff's Office.
That crash happened about 3-1/2 hours after Nicholas F. Cassella, 22, of Fort Edward, hit a car that was stopped on the side of Route 9L near Barthel Lane, police said. The car had stopped because its driver hit a deer.
No one was hurt in that crash either, but Cassella was found to have a BAC of 0.24 percent, triple the threshold for intoxication, which led to a misdemeanor aggravated DWI count, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Both men were released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
Sheriff's officers Ryan Saunders, Blake MacWhinnie and J.C. Kearns investigated the crashes.
