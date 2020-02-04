Queensbury craftsman fashions steam engines by hand

QUEENSBURY — When Dean Merrill, 60, shakes hello, you feel the hard, strong mitt of a man who has been working with his hands for decades.

But when Merrill talks about his steam engines and boats and takes you through his home to show off four decades' worth of tools and gauges and mechanical contraptions he has collected, he speaks in the excited voice of a kid.

It is skilled work he does, and it shows in the gleaming precision of steam engines he fashioned from bars of metal, milling and grinding them with precision tools in his basement. It shows in the curved boards on the sides of his boats, steamed until they were soft and bent into shape, then sanded and varnished so they gleam as brightly as the metal engine.

It all happens in a house Merrill himself built when he was 20 in an area of northern Queensbury that was woods and fields 40 years ago but is increasingly suburban now.

"Well, I started when I was 20, anyways," Merrill explains, about the house. "I'm still not really finished."

It's a chalet, with a big front room and stairs leading up to a balcony and second floor. Inside, it feels like a ship, with its wooden beams, tall windows on the front overlooking the yard and the collection of brass steam pressure gauges on the wall.