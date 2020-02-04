Queensbury craftsman fashions steam engines by hand

QUEENSBURY — When Dean Merrill, 60, shakes hello, you feel the hard, strong mitt of a man who has been working with his hands for decades.
But when Merrill talks about his steam engines and boats and takes you through his home to show off four decades' worth of tools and gauges and mechanical contraptions he has collected, he speaks in the excited voice of a kid.
It is skilled work he does, and it shows in the gleaming precision of steam engines he fashioned from bars of metal, milling and grinding them with precision tools in his basement. It shows in the curved boards on the sides of his boats, steamed until they were soft and bent into shape, then sanded and varnished so they gleam as brightly as the metal engine.
It all happens in a house Merrill himself built when he was 20 in an area of northern Queensbury that was woods and fields 40 years ago but is increasingly suburban now.
"Well, I started when I was 20, anyways," Merrill explains, about the house. "I'm still not really finished."
It's a chalet, with a big front room and stairs leading up to a balcony and second floor. Inside, it feels like a ship, with its wooden beams, tall windows on the front overlooking the yard and the collection of brass steam pressure gauges on the wall.
Belowdecks, in the basement, shelves from one wall to the other are loaded with heavy tools and parts, brass propellers and hunks of cast iron.
He points to a New York Safety Steam Engine that came out of a Hercules dynamite factory in New Jersey. It was used for mixing nitroglycerin, because steam engines are safe and reliable, he said, and you really don't want your engine cutting out in the middle of mixing a nitro batch.
Near it is a steam-powered ice cream maker he fashioned.
"It makes good ice cream," he said.
Even in the basement, he keeps his faded ball cap on. His beard stubble is mostly white, and he seems to bend forward as he moves around the dimly lit room, pointing to his treasures.
He reaches into a corner and draws out a marking hammer with a long slender wooden handle and a metal head with two blunt faces, each bearing an "S" stamp. Lumberjacks would swing the hammer against the ends of logs to mark them. It came from his father, who collected tools from logging's heyday in Glens Falls, he said.
Fifth boat
His work boots testify to the hours he spends in the shop. The steel toes have worn through the leather.
In the winter, he spends most evenings working on boats and engines.
"I'm on my fifth boat," he said. "I think it's good to be too busy. So many people are bored. I don't really have that problem."
Summer evenings, he and his girlfriend like to be out on the water, either in his smaller boat, Dragonfly, which is 19 feet long, or in Meteor, which is 25 feet — long enough for them to sleep on. On weekends, they travel to places like Thousand Islands on the St. Lawrence Seaway or Lake Winnepesaukee in New Hampshire to meet up with a shrinking group of steamboat enthusiasts.
"It's an older crowd. Few young people are getting into it. I'm hoping it has a revival," he said.
But not many people are capable of fabricating steam engines from scratch or even from a kit, and buying a turnkey steamboat can cost $30,000 on the low end.
Merrill affords his hobby by doing most of the work himself and by trading engines he makes for expensive items, like fiberglass hulls or even whole boats.
He has loved steam engines since he was a toddler and still has a little tin one he got when he was 5. Over the years, his property has been transformed into an "American Pickers"-style bonanza, steampunk edition.
He used to work for Charley Wood at Gaslight Village amusement park, and he has an early 20th century steam tractor he bought from Wood. It's parked outside under a wooden carport and looks like a rusting battle engine from World War I. In the garages, along with his boats and a couple of classic gas-powered vehicles, is a 19th century steam-powered fire engine.
Quiet and green
The steamboats burn wood in black metal boilers 5 or 6 feet tall. A library bag of wood will power the boat for about an hour and a half; four bags will last all day, he said.
The Meteor cruises at about 5 mph. It's carbon-neutral and "really quiet, almost silent," he said.
Merrill works for a machine shop — Jenks Machine & Tool Co. — in Kingsbury. When Charley Wood died, he said, "I made my hobby my living. I always had a home shop."
Jenks Machine is a small outfit, but it makes precision parts for everything from MRI machines to the Mars Rover, he said. Merrill operates large, computerized machines at work, while in his home shop, he's hands-on.
It's quiet where he is in Queensbury, but he can make his own noise.
"I can fire up my boiler and blow the whistle, and it doesn't bother people usually," he said.
