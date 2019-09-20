{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Arrest warrants have been issued for a Queensbury couple who have failed to show up for court twice in recent weeks after being accused of starving their dog, records show.

Edwin S. "Scott" Seeley, 46, and Kelly Seeley, 42, of Sherman Island Road, were charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty in August after an investigation by the SPCA of Upstate New York and Warren County Sheriff's Office, according to court records. 

The charges were filed after neighbors of the couple found an "emaciated" pit bull mix named Baby wandering on their property on June 3, court records show. Records show the SPCA had also received a tip about the dog's condition on April 30, when it was roaming the neighborhood, but it could not be located at that point.

The SPCA was called and determined the dog was unlicensed but belonged to the Seeleys. It was seized in light of its condition, although Kelly Seeley told SPCA staff the dog was ill with cancer, court records show.

An examination of the dog at For Pet's Sake Veterinary Service found it was "extremely emaciated" and had open sores, hair loss and a flea infestation. It weighed 34.3 pounds when seized, and within three weeks of care at the SPCA had gained 12 pounds.

"She has gained weight weekly," SPCA executive director Cathy Cloutier wrote in an affidavit filed in Queensbury Town Court.

Cloutier said Friday the dog now weighs 50 pounds, and there has been no finding that it has or had cancer.

The animal cruelty charge alleges the couple did not try to find the dog after it ran away.

The Seeleys were ticketed Aug. 13 and released to appear in Queensbury Town Court, but they did not appear for either arraignment, and no lawyer representing the Seeleys has contacted the court.

Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts is being asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star.

