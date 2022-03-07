 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Queensbury continues funding for student workers office in Lake George

  • 0
J-1 students

A photo of J-1 students enjoying a group activity, as seen on the Lake George Student Connection Office website promoting opportunities available to student workers visiting the village of Lake George.

 Provided photo

QUEENSBURY — Town officials have allocated funds for the Lake George region's Student Connection office, anticipating J-1 student visa workers coming to the area this summer.

Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough said village of Lake George Mayor Bob Blais is "confident" the student workers will return this season. 

The Town Board recently authorized $3,000 of funding for the Student Connection Office, said Town Board member Tony Metivier, who is also a member on the Student Connection board representing the town.

Strough said the town has previously supported the program before COVID-19 prevented student visa workers from coming to the area.

He said Blais started the program to help support J-1 students and other student visitors.

Strough said restaurants in the village are lacking the employees needed to run their businesses, especially during the busy tourist season.

The program's website provides a handbook and tips for J-1 students as well as a list of housing options and landlord contacts.

People are also reading…

The website also lists a slew of sponsors including restaurants and businesses. The program is also funded by the towns of Lake George and Bolton and the village of Lake George. 

Strough suggested that in addition to the funds delegated to the Student Connection office, the county could use federal American Rescue Plan Act money to provide the J-1 students with forms of transportation, such as free busing.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida man in porta-potty crushed to death by bulldozer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News