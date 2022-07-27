Queensbury continues climate smart campaigns

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Town Board is continuing to pursue its environmental initiatives, including a new community campaign focused on heating and cooling.

Kathy Bozony, chair of the Queensbury Climate Smart Communities and Clean Energy Communities programs, said the program requires five residents to purchase and install heat pumps in order for the town to receive another $5,000 grant.

According to the New York State Clean Heat website, heat pumps draw heat from the environment and move it indoors to heat or move it outdoors to cool a home.

There are three main types of heat pumps: air source heat pumps, ground source heat pumps and heat pump water heaters. Heat pumps require electricity to run, but deliver more energy than they use by concentrating and moving heat rather than generating it.

“Cold-climate heat pumps are a smarter, more efficient option to keep your home comfortable all year long. These all-in-one heating and air conditioning systems are environmentally friendly, extremely efficient, and affordable to operate,” the state website says.

Queensbury’s last climate smart campaign in the fall of 2021 encouraged residents and businesses to sign up for a 10% solar discount.

Bozony said the solar program is ongoing and it is as easy as just signing up on the town’s website.

The town completed two New York State Energy Research and Development Authority campaigns resulting in $10,000 in grants. One program required 10 residents to sign up for the solar farm discount and the other required 10 residents to purchase electric vehicles.

In April, the town was also given a Smart Community Bronze Certification by NYSERDA for meeting the goals of both campaigns.

The funds were designated by the board for a project to convert all the streetlights to LED. Bozony said the switch will save the town over $70,000 annually.

Climate action plan

At Monday’s Town Board meeting, the members passed a resolution to create a climate action plan.

Bozony said the plan includes creating a greenhouse gas inventory to determine a baseline for future measurements and setting goals.

“It’s very exciting because we have been planning to do that for a while and we have an opportunity now,” she said.

Bozony told The Post-Star on Monday that the town will work with the Capital District Regional Planning Commission, which is hired by NYSERDA to assist communities work with the clean energy and climate committees to promote action in the towns.

“They helped to put together the Climate Action Plan,” she said.

Lisa Adamson, of the North Country Earth Action group, expressed her support for Queensbury’s initiative.

“The town is lucky in that both the supervisor and Town Board member Harrison Freer are on the climate committees. To some extent, New York is doing an important service by empowering municipal campaigns and programs to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions through NYSERDA and DEC incentives,” she said.

Adamson also praised Queensbury for the success of the previous climate change action initiatives such as the solar and electric vehicle campaigns and the LED lightbulb campaigns.

“With the upcoming Climate Action Plan residents can attend town board meetings to request greater action,” she added.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., founder Tracy Frisch and the Clean Action Air Network will hold its annual meeting to update the community on the Zero Waste Warren County project and introduce the six candidates for the committee’s board of directors.

The meeting will also include input from two residents who have been working with the members of the Clean Air Action Network to prevent Hughes Energy and Saratoga Biochar Solutions from creating facilities in the area, which has residents have said will cause increased pollution.

Anyone interested in attending the meeting can register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqcOqopjwiEtD8RwnhSkn5rDrSne3Jpj8c.