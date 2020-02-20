Queensbury continued building spree in 2019, annual report shows

QUEENSBURY — The town’s building department had another big year in 2019.
It issued 655 permits for work worth $51.3 million.
The last three years have been very similar.
In 2018, the town issued 661 permits but for $43.8 million in work.
In 2017, the town issued 654 permits for $52 million in work.
“We’re as busy as we’ve been,” said Buildings and Codes Director Dave Hatin. “The economy is doing well and our numbers reflect that.”
He has only three building inspectors and two fire marshals in his office to handle hundreds of projects. But he said the office doesn’t need more staff.
“We are able to keep up with it,” he said.
There were many multimillion-dollar commercial projects last year, but the biggest was the office-warehouse project at 120 Luzerne Road. That project is estimated to cost $5 million to build, with 24,110 square feet. The foundation is in, but the building is not up yet. The final tenants may include manufacturers.
Renovations cost more than many new commercial projects in 2019.
Two big retailers spent a lot of money in 2019 to renovate. Target, at Aviation Mall, pulled permits for $1.8 million worth of work. Aldi, which moved into the former Toys R Us building on Upper Glen Street, spent $2 million on its renovation.
Also renovating were the Addictions Care Center, which spent $1.1 million turning a multifamily house at 79 Glenwood Ave. into a drug rehabilitation facility, and Adirondack Trust Co., which secured permits at the end of the year for a $1.6 million renovation of 3,640 square feet at 79 Main St.
By comparison, a new retail building at 894 Route 9 was projected to cost $1.5 million for 11,830 square feet.
Hudson Headwaters Health Network had two big renovation projects in town last year — at 28 W. Avenue South and 161 Carey Road — for a combined $1.4 million.
The two biggest residential projects were two new houses.
On Grand View Drive, workers are building a 3,077-square-foot house, estimated to cost $903,000, for owner Marc Garvey.
This winter, workers also started building a new house on Garrison Road. That’s estimated to cost owner Peter Mitelman $450,000 for 2,500 square feet.
