Queensbury continued building spree in 2019, annual report shows

QUEENSBURY — The town’s building department had another big year in 2019.

It issued 655 permits for work worth $51.3 million.

The last three years have been very similar.

In 2018, the town issued 661 permits but for $43.8 million in work.

In 2017, the town issued 654 permits for $52 million in work.

“We’re as busy as we’ve been,” said Buildings and Codes Director Dave Hatin. “The economy is doing well and our numbers reflect that.”

He has only three building inspectors and two fire marshals in his office to handle hundreds of projects. But he said the office doesn’t need more staff.

“We are able to keep up with it,” he said.

There were many multimillion-dollar commercial projects last year, but the biggest was the office-warehouse project at 120 Luzerne Road. That project is estimated to cost $5 million to build, with 24,110 square feet. The foundation is in, but the building is not up yet. The final tenants may include manufacturers.

Renovations cost more than many new commercial projects in 2019.