Queensbury considers consolidating sewer districts

QUEENSBURY — Sewer users in Queensbury who long ago paid off their construction debt will see an increase in their bills under a consolidation proposal presented to the Town Board Monday.
But they would also get the benefit of a larger group of payers when their old systems need expensive repairs.
Director of Wastewater and Water Superintendent Chris Harrington proposed the consolidation of five town sewer districts and the spreading out of their construction debt. Costs would increase in those districts with no debt and decrease in those with debt. Everyone in the consolidated district would help out with major repairs, wherever they were needed.
“They’re sitting on a lot of liability,” Harrington said of the users in the older districts. “They’re going to want someone to help them when that starts to go.”
A report on consolidation has been posted on the town website, listing what the new costs would be for each property owner. It can be found at: https://www.queensbury.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Queensbury-Sewer-Consolidation-Report.pdf.
An owner in the Technical Park Sanitary Sewer District, for example, would see an $80 increase.
But Native Drive, which used to be Native Textiles, would see an $18,000 decrease as the cost of building that sewer district was spread out.
“There are winners and there are losers,” Harrington said. “But Native Drive — they’re going to help pay when Queensbury Consolidated has to pay for a new force main.”
Harrington has long said sewer district rates should be based not just on current costs but on a percentage of what will be needed to replace the sewer infrastructure.
“Existing infrastructure doesn’t last forever. So when that asset is tired and old you have to replace it before it breaks,” he said.
The problem is that construction loans run about 25 years, while the sewer lasts for perhaps 75 years, he said.
“So the people in the middle, they pay nothing?” he said. “Every generation has to pay.”
He’s not persuaded by the fact that, traditionally, each district pays its own costs and enjoys its own freedom from bills between loans.
“It’s all one town. We’re getting into little tribes here,” he said.
He thinks it’s fair to share in all the costs together.
“You’re paying a little more insurance so when your asset breaks someone else will help you pay for it,” he said.
The town consolidated its water districts in the same way. The process requires Town Board approval but does not require a referendum.
Two sewer districts would not be included in a consolidation: the Reservoir Park District and the South Queensbury Sanitary Sewer District.
Reservoir Park was not included because “the costs associated with the onsite treatment system are significantly different than the costs associated with the other existing districts,” the town study said.
The South Queensbury Sanitary Sewer District was not included because the rates are set by intermunicipal agreement with Kingsbury, Warren County and Washington County.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.