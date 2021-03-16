Queensbury considers consolidating sewer districts

But Native Drive, which used to be Native Textiles, would see an $18,000 decrease as the cost of building that sewer district was spread out.

“There are winners and there are losers,” Harrington said. “But Native Drive — they’re going to help pay when Queensbury Consolidated has to pay for a new force main.”

Harrington has long said sewer district rates should be based not just on current costs but on a percentage of what will be needed to replace the sewer infrastructure.

“Existing infrastructure doesn’t last forever. So when that asset is tired and old you have to replace it before it breaks,” he said.

The problem is that construction loans run about 25 years, while the sewer lasts for perhaps 75 years, he said.

“So the people in the middle, they pay nothing?” he said. “Every generation has to pay.”

He’s not persuaded by the fact that, traditionally, each district pays its own costs and enjoys its own freedom from bills between loans.

“It’s all one town. We’re getting into little tribes here,” he said.

He thinks it’s fair to share in all the costs together.