QUEENSBURY — New rules may be coming for the waterfront residential zone.
New houses, and substantial renovations, could be required to follow the low-impact development rules. They range from restoring the natural shoreline and using only native vegetation to banning coal tar-based sealants on driveways.
Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky presented the guidelines to the Queensbury Town Board at Monday’s workshop meeting. He had suggested they consider incentives to encourage developers to follow low-impact development.
But the entire board said the guidelines should be added to the town code.
“If you can demonstrate the effectiveness of these development styles, that it will reduce the harm on the adjacent waterbody, that should be mandatory,” Supervisor John Strough said.
He added he was disappointed the rest of the municipalities around Lake George haven’t acted on such initiatives.
“Hopefully with a master plan, the rest of the municipalities will get on board,” he said. “We shouldn’t always be the leader.”
But after discussing the value of various regulations, he added, “If we have to be a leader for everyone else to follow, so be it.”
“And they will follow,” added board member Catherine Atherden.
Board member Jen Switzer offered some defense for smaller towns.
“For some, it’s a matter of staffing. We have the staffing,” she said.
Putting into place new development rules is complex. Developers would need to work with the town’s planning and development office to present projects that meet the rules. Then building and codes officers need to make sure the rules are being followed. It’s more work for the Planning Board as well.
But it’s worth it, Navitsky said.
“This enhances community resilience to climate change,” he said. “This helps implement climate smart land use.”
The low-impact guidelines force developers to think about the land before they start designing a project.
“How can we protect our resources?” Navitsky said. “How do we build differently? How do we reduce impervious (surfaces)?”
The answers include using locally sourced landscape materials, protecting trees in shoreland buffers, and even reconsidering land uses.
He acknowledged the solutions are sometimes perceived as more expensive, but, he said, “It achieves the intent of the waterfront residential district to improve protection of water quality and property values.”
