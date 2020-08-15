Queensbury considering better system to track vehicles

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Town Board is looking at upgrading its technology to track how well employees are driving town vehicles and carrying out their official duties.
The board on Wednesday heard a presentation from Chris Diaz, manager for Verizon Connect Reveal, which uses global positioning system and sensors to monitor vehicles.
Diaz said the system has two benefits. It will provide real-time information about how town vehicles are being driven and where they are located and it would also be able to diagnose problems with the vehicles such as if a check engine light comes on and when they are due for service.
The sensors are hardwired into the vehicle to make sure that the devices stay on, according to Diaz.
“All the units are professionally installed at no cost to you and come at a limited lifetime warranty, as long as there’s no physical damage to the unit,” he said during a virtual presentation.
Each town employee would be assigned a unique driver identification, so the system would be able to tell who is driving each vehicle.
The system can track where the vehicle is headed, how fast it is moving and whether there is hard breaking. Using Google maps, it can even zoom to their location if a street view is available.
Town officials can receive alerts on their phones if there is an accident with a vehicle.
The town could also draw a virtual fence around a certain location and get alerts when vehicles move out of and come into that designated area, according to Diaz.
It would be particularly valuable for snow plowing, he said. The town would be able to track when vehicles are returning from their routes. If there was a one-hour or two-hour gap between the first and last truck to return, the data would provide a little more information.
“Is someone taking a nap on a route? Is someone extending their route? There’s a lot of ways you can use that data to your benefit,” he said.
The town can customize its “dashboard” to track any type of data it wants such as fuel consumption, miles driven, or frequency of “harsh driving” incidents.
For example, if someone has not moved for awhile, they could be stuck in a snowbank.
There are also panic button options.
Diaz said it tracking this data would also be valuable if the town has an emergency situation and is seeking reimbursement from FEMA. The federal government needs a detailed record of how many miles driven were and hours spent by staff handling the incident.
Supervisor John Strough said having this type of system is valuable. He said the town had an accident involving a vehicle on the top of West Mountain and it was able to prove that it was not at fault.
“That one incident by itself made the whole system valuable,” he said.
Strough said it is also useful for managing employee productivity.
“We had a suspicion about a certain employee and we monitored their vehicle and our suspicions were founded, and we had to have a sit down with that particular employee to see what was going on. So it does enhance the management system of your employees, especially if they’re scattered all over town,” he said.
Strough said if he knew his movements were being monitored, he would be on his best behavior.
Town Budget Officer Barbara Tierney said another example is if a homeowner says that a Queensbury plow truck took out their mailbox, the system will be able to prove if the vehicle was or was not in the location.
Board member George Ferone said he believes the town could create an incentive program with some type of bonus for safe driving.
The town took the presentation under advisement. Tierney said her current vendor was acquired by another company and the customer service is lacking.
The technology is becoming outdated, so the town would have to upgrade anyone, she added. Queensbury is able to get out of this contract with a 30-day notice.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
