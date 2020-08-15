Queensbury considering better system to track vehicles

Supervisor John Strough said having this type of system is valuable. He said the town had an accident involving a vehicle on the top of West Mountain and it was able to prove that it was not at fault.

“That one incident by itself made the whole system valuable,” he said.

Strough said it is also useful for managing employee productivity.

“We had a suspicion about a certain employee and we monitored their vehicle and our suspicions were founded, and we had to have a sit down with that particular employee to see what was going on. So it does enhance the management system of your employees, especially if they’re scattered all over town,” he said.

Strough said if he knew his movements were being monitored, he would be on his best behavior.

Town Budget Officer Barbara Tierney said another example is if a homeowner says that a Queensbury plow truck took out their mailbox, the system will be able to prove if the vehicle was or was not in the location.

Board member George Ferone said he believes the town could create an incentive program with some type of bonus for safe driving.