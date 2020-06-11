Queensbury cancels secret interviews

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

QUEENSBURY — After an outcry of complaints, the Town Board has decided to hold interviews in public with each candidate for Ward 4.

The board is going to appoint someone to fill the seat until the November election. The seat has been vacant since Jennifer Switzer resigned in March.

Five people are running for the position. Initially, the board was going to interview them privately. Then they offered a public Q&A before the closed-door interviews. Now, they’ve dropped the private interviews altogether. They will interview them openly, and members of the public will be allowed to ask questions during each interview.

“We had our ideas. We were putting them out there,” Supervisor John Strough said. “Various people had their ideas about that.”

Three of the four county supervisors-at-large for Queensbury sent in emails, objecting to private interviews.

Kristin O’Neill of the Committee on Open Government said the issue was one of the most common questions asked of the committee each year, but that there was no easy answer.