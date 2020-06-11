Queensbury cancels secret interviews

QUEENSBURY — After an outcry of complaints, the Town Board has decided to hold interviews in public with each candidate for Ward 4.
The board is going to appoint someone to fill the seat until the November election. The seat has been vacant since Jennifer Switzer resigned in March.
Five people are running for the position. Initially, the board was going to interview them privately. Then they offered a public Q&A before the closed-door interviews. Now, they’ve dropped the private interviews altogether. They will interview them openly, and members of the public will be allowed to ask questions during each interview.
“We had our ideas. We were putting them out there,” Supervisor John Strough said. “Various people had their ideas about that.”
Three of the four county supervisors-at-large for Queensbury sent in emails, objecting to private interviews.
Kristin O’Neill of the Committee on Open Government said the issue was one of the most common questions asked of the committee each year, but that there was no easy answer.
A “straight reading” of the law would suggest that interviews could be held in executive session, she said, and only two cases have gone to court. Both Sullivan County Supreme Court and Onondaga County Supreme Court — the local courts — ruled that appointments for an elected position had to be done entirely in public, including interviews.
The Sullivan County cases was upheld by the Appellate Division, but O’Neill said it was still an open question.
“I’m not sure, if it were reviewed by a second court, if they would come to the same decision,” she said.
But Cameron Macdonald of the nonprofit Government Justice Center came to a different conclusion. In an email to Strough, he wrote that holding interviews in executive session would break the law. He noted that the Committee on Open Government called the Sullivan County decision an “influential precedent” in a 2001 opinion.
“In other words, courts recognize a distinction between privacy considerations for persons considered for unelected positions versus appointments to vacant elected positions,” Macdonald wrote.
Strough said the conflicting emails left him confused but determined to make sure the town remained open and transparent.
“The Town Board grew with all the opportunities and thoughts that other people had,” he said. “We think that what we’re offering is the fairest and most open opportunity.”
On Monday, at the end of the regularly scheduled board meeting, each candidate will get five minutes to introduce themselves. They will speak in alphabetical order. The meeting will be on Zoom and YouTube.
On Thursday at 6 p.m., board members and the public will ask questions of the candidates at a Zoom meeting. Those questions will be posed in “random” order, so that no candidate gets the advantage or disadvantage of going last.
At the next board meeting, the board will vote on an appointment, Strough said.
“The Town Board has decided we’ll avoid the controversy yet accomplish the mission in a way we believe is most effective and COVID-compliant,” he said. “We are trying to be as fair as possible.”
The five candidates seeking appointment to the Ward 4 seat are Republican Tim Brewer, Democrat Amanda Magee, Republican Tim McNulty, Republican Brady Stark and Independence Party member Travis Whitehead.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.