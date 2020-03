Queensbury Town Hall is now closed to the public.

All Planning Board and Zoning Board meetings are canceled.

Residents can do business with the town by phone or email. If they must see someone in person, they must call ahead for an appointment.

The town made the decision Tuesday afternoon, about 24 hours after deciding on limitations to let the public in.

