Queensbury buys program to track town vehicles

QUEENSBURY — This winter, plow drivers will have extra protection from an electronic Big Brother.

The town is buying a geofencing system from Verizon for $16,000 a year. The system will continuously track all 70 town vehicles.

“This system will alert us if there is something unusual,” town Supervisor John Strough said. “If a plow is motionless for an hour, that is a problem. That might be an emergency situation. Maybe the driver had a heart attack. Hopefully not.”

The system will also report on each driver’s habits, which town officials will use to improve driving skills.

“It will also tell us if you’re speeding, if you’re braking too hard. It tells us a lot,” Strough said. “We’re going to improve driver safety.”

In addition, the system will track maintenance performed on each vehicle. That can help with planning — being able to see at a glance which vehicle needs routine maintenance — as well as helping to pinpoint older vehicles that may need to be replaced because require frequent repairs.

Town officials already track maintenance, but this could make that job easier.