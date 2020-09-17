 Skip to main content
Queensbury buys program to track town vehicles
Queensbury plows

Queensbury plow truck drivers will have extra protection this winter with a new program that will warn supervisors if the truck suddenly stops moving for a long time.

 Post-Star file photo

QUEENSBURY — This winter, plow drivers will have extra protection from an electronic Big Brother.

The town is buying a geofencing system from Verizon for $16,000 a year. The system will continuously track all 70 town vehicles.

“This system will alert us if there is something unusual,” town Supervisor John Strough said. “If a plow is motionless for an hour, that is a problem. That might be an emergency situation. Maybe the driver had a heart attack. Hopefully not.”

The system will also report on each driver’s habits, which town officials will use to improve driving skills.

“It will also tell us if you’re speeding, if you’re braking too hard. It tells us a lot,” Strough said. “We’re going to improve driver safety.”

In addition, the system will track maintenance performed on each vehicle. That can help with planning — being able to see at a glance which vehicle needs routine maintenance — as well as helping to pinpoint older vehicles that may need to be replaced because require frequent repairs.

Town officials already track maintenance, but this could make that job easier.

The town previously contracted for some of those services through Municity Software Consulting Associates. The program did not provide geofencing, but it was cheaper at about $11,000 a year.

Strough said the additional safeguard of geofencing was worth the increased expense.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

