Queensbury budget keeps taxes flat

“It’s a very fine thread. You’re depending on that sales tax,” she said. “Too soon to tell but I’m hoping” to finish the year in the black.

She just isn’t sure how to budget for next year.

“This might not be over,” she said, referring to the pandemic.

Also helping the town is that officials reduced expenditures. They bought far less fuel, due to the shutdown, and saved money on the parks programs that could not run.

To balance the 2021 budget, she said, Parks & Recreation took the biggest hit. The department cut its budget by $100,000.

Director Steven Lovering said he’s hoping to make changes people hardly notice, but there will be reduced services.

“Given the financial climate, due to the pandemic, well, we’re one of the larger departments. So we needed to tighten our belt,” he said. “Hopefully, most folks won’t be able to tell too much of a difference.”

He’s looking to cut a little off of the most expensive programs.