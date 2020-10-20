Queensbury budget keeps taxes flat

QUEENSBURY — Town spending would go down $734,000 next year, in the first draft of the 2021 budget.
The town tax would remain the same, and by using savings, town officials are keeping the fire and ambulance taxes within a penny of this year’s rate.
“We’re trying to keep things as stable as possible,” said Budget Officer Barbara Tierney.
The town operations budget would be $19.4 million, down from $20.2 million this year. The town tax rate would remain 52 cents per $1,000 of assessed property.
At Monday’s meeting, the Town Board set a public hearing on the budget for Nov. 2, but did not discuss the spending plan.
Tierney, reached Tuesday, said she assumed that sales tax revenue next year will be the same as the revised estimate for this year. At this point, town officials expect sales tax revenue to be about 5% less than anticipated.
The town does not budget to spend all of its sales tax revenue, an issue that has been hotly debated in the past. But Tierney and Supervisor John Strough have held firm, saying they do not want to be overly optimistic about future revenue.
This year has borne them out, and due to that conservative budgeting, Tierney said she believes the town will finish 2020 in the black.
“It’s a very fine thread. You’re depending on that sales tax,” she said. “Too soon to tell but I’m hoping” to finish the year in the black.
She just isn’t sure how to budget for next year.
“This might not be over,” she said, referring to the pandemic.
Also helping the town is that officials reduced expenditures. They bought far less fuel, due to the shutdown, and saved money on the parks programs that could not run.
To balance the 2021 budget, she said, Parks & Recreation took the biggest hit. The department cut its budget by $100,000.
Director Steven Lovering said he’s hoping to make changes people hardly notice, but there will be reduced services.
“Given the financial climate, due to the pandemic, well, we’re one of the larger departments. So we needed to tighten our belt,” he said. “Hopefully, most folks won’t be able to tell too much of a difference.”
He’s looking to cut a little off of the most expensive programs.
“Some of our bigger programs like the Gurney Lane Pool, we might start a little bit later in the year, we might close earlier in the season,” he said. “There’s a chance in the summertime there may be less program choices — still good quality things but not the multitude we’ve offered in the past.”
He expects the town to reinvest in the department once the economy recovers.
“We’re hoping this will be a one- or two-year bump in the road,” he said.
In general fund expenses, the budget proposes using the same amount of savings as normal — $585,000, Tierney said.
Town officials are getting a 2.5% raise, but Town Board members are not getting any increase in their pay.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
