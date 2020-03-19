Queensbury brings food to the students

QUEENSBURY — A school bus pulled into the parking lot of the Montcalm Apartments in Queensbury on Thursday.

It was not picking up or dropping off students, but bringing lunches. The goal is to make sure students stay well fed during the prolonged shutdown from school to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

Some children who saw the bus arrive raced out of their apartments

Scott Whittemore, assistant superintendent for businesses, said the kids’ faces light up when they see the bus.

“We really see a need in the community,” he said.

One hundred meals were handed out on Monday, then 150 breakfasts and 200 lunches on Tuesday and 250 meals on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the district delivered 300 breakfasts and lunches to students, according to Food Service Director Josh Hodge. The meals are being packed at Queensbury Middle School by workers from the district’s food service provider, Ararmark. Then they are placed in coolers and loaded on the bus.

Six buses are going out every day to apartment complexes and various other community locations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cheri Martindale, director of transportation, said she has had no trouble getting drivers.