Queensbury brings food to the students

QUEENSBURY — A school bus pulled into the parking lot of the Montcalm Apartments in Queensbury on Thursday.
It was not picking up or dropping off students, but bringing lunches. The goal is to make sure students stay well fed during the prolonged shutdown from school to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.
Some children who saw the bus arrive raced out of their apartments
Scott Whittemore, assistant superintendent for businesses, said the kids’ faces light up when they see the bus.
“We really see a need in the community,” he said.
One hundred meals were handed out on Monday, then 150 breakfasts and 200 lunches on Tuesday and 250 meals on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the district delivered 300 breakfasts and lunches to students, according to Food Service Director Josh Hodge. The meals are being packed at Queensbury Middle School by workers from the district’s food service provider, Ararmark. Then they are placed in coolers and loaded on the bus.
Six buses are going out every day to apartment complexes and various other community locations.
Cheri Martindale, director of transportation, said she has had no trouble getting drivers.
“I have a lot of them that are more than willing to come, to put themselves out there in harm’s way to make sure that these kids are fed,” she said.
One parent said “you’re doing something good,” as his children were picking up lunches.
Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon talks about how the districts is delivering breakfasts and lunches to students. pic.twitter.com/1EkdeEyORw— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) March 19, 2020
Superintendent Kyle Gannon said school officials continue to tweak the program and expand beyond the designated locations listed on the district’s website.
“People can come out of the house, hold up a hand, and we’ll stop and make sure our students get fed, as well as the locations we have set up on our website,” he said.
Signs that say “Food Bus” are going to be put on the buses, he added.
“Every day it evolves. It gets a little better,” he said.
Whittemore said district officials want to expand the program to include other supplies families might need, such as toiletries and canned food.
“We want to keep the program running as long as we can,” he said.
The district is also continuing its SnackPack program during the school shutdown. School officials are distributing more than 200 backpacks of food, including juice, fruit, pasta and soup from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, and milk and egg cards from Stewart’s. Those supplies are meant to last families through the weekend.
Workers from Aramark, Queensbury's school food service provider, pack breakfasts and lunches to distribute by school bus to students in the community. @poststar pic.twitter.com/mmVCsHzHqK— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) March 19, 2020